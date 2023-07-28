NZD/USD Price Analysis: RSI conditions, key technical levels prod Kiwi bears below 0.6200

- NZD/USD stays pressured at the lowest level in three weeks, down for the third consecutive day.
- Downside break of 200-SMA, short-term key support line favor Kiwi bears.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, rising trend line from late May can test further downside amid oversold RSI.
NZD/USD remains depressed at the lowest level in three weeks, down half a percent near 0.6155 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Kiwi pair drops for the third consecutive day while justifying the downside break of the 200-SMA and an upward-sloping trend line from July 06.
It’s worth noting, however, that the market’s cautious mood ahead of the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for June, expected 4.2% YoY versus 4.6% prior, restricts the NZD/USD pair’s immediate fall.
Also limiting the Kiwi pair’s further downside is the oversold RSI and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its upside from late May to mid-July, close to 0.6150.
Even if the quote breaks the key Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 0.6150, often termed the golden Fibonacci ratio, the NZD/USD pair’s slump isn’t guaranteed as an ascending support line from late May, close to 0.6115, will act as the final defense of the bulls.
Meanwhile, NZD/USD recovery remains elusive below the three-week-long support-turned-resistance line, around 0.6180 by the press time.
Following that, the 200-SMA level of around 0.6205 and the weekly high surrounding 0.6275 could check the Kiwi pair buyers before giving them control.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6157
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42%
|Today daily open
|0.6183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6227
|Daily SMA50
|0.6167
|Daily SMA100
|0.6198
|Daily SMA200
|0.6217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6274
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6174
|Previous Weekly High
|0.637
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6163
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6212
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6236
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.611
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6047
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6247
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.631
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6347
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
