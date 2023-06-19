NZD/USD Price Analysis: Rising wedge lures Kiwi bears, 0.6200 in the spotlight

- NZD/USD remains pressured within bearish chart formation, defends previous day’s pullback from three-week high.
- While 0.6200 holds the key to further downside, 0.6100 appears the last defense of the Kiwi buyers.
- Kiwi pair’s recovery remains elusive below 0.6400, bulls appear running out of steam of late.
NZD/USD bounces off intraday low as it struggles to confirm the fortnight-old rising wedge bearish chart formation amid early Monday morning in Europe. That said, the Kiwi pair licks its wounds near 0.6215 while keeping the previous day’s retreat from the monthly peak.
It’s worth noting that the lower-high formation joins the bearish MACD signals to lure the NZD/USD sellers. However, a clear downside beak of the stated rising wedge’s bottom line, around 0.6200 by the press time becomes necessary for the sellers to keep the reins.
Even so, the 200-SMA support of near 0.6175 can prod the bears.
Above all, a convergence of the 100-SMA and the previous resistance line stretched from early May, near 0.6100. appears crucial support to break for the NZD/USD sellers to retake control.
Meanwhile, a descending resistance line from Thursday, near 0.6240 at the latest, restricts the immediate upside of the NZD/USD pair ahead of the stated wedge’s top line, close to 0.6280 at the latest.
Should the Kiwi price remains firmer past 0.6280, the odds of witnessing a run-up toward the previous monthly high of nearly 0.6385 can’t be ruled out.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6222
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.6211
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6118
|Daily SMA50
|0.6178
|Daily SMA100
|0.6218
|Daily SMA200
|0.6152
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.625
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6209
|Previous Weekly High
|0.625
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6076
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6225
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6235
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6196
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6182
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6155
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6238
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.628
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
