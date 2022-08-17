- NZD/USD reverses post-RBNZ gains as RBNZ Governor Orr hints at sub-par growth, rules out 0.75% rate hike.
- Convergence of 100-SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement restricts short-term downside.
- One-week-old horizontal resistance adds to the upside filters.
NZD/USD takes offers to reverse the latest gains inspired by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) rate hike as Governor Adrian Orr seems cautiously optimistic during the press conference after the interest rate announcement on Wednesday. That said, the Kiwi pair drops to 0.6340, extending the pullback from 0.6383, by the press time.
Also read: RBNZ’s Orr: Not forecasting recession but do see sub-par growth
In addition to RBNZ’s Orr, the quote’s failure to defend the early day’s upside break of the 50-SMA, as well as the cross the one-week-old horizontal resistance, also lured the NZD/USD bears of late.
It’s worth noting that the RSI (14) holds lower ground, suggesting a lack of momentum support.
With this, the Kiwi pair remains vulnerable to testing the 0.6315-10 support confluence including the 100-SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-August upside.
However, the NZD/USD weakness past 0.6310 will be questioned by the 0.6300 and an upward sloping support line from mid-July, at 0.6281 by the press time.
Meanwhile, the 50-SMA and the aforementioned horizontal hurdle, respectively around 0.6350 and 0.6385, guard the quote’s recovery moves.
Following that, multiple levels around 0.6420 could test the NZD/USD bulls ahead of directing them to the monthly peak of 0.6468.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6342
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.6347
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.63
|Daily SMA50
|0.6267
|Daily SMA100
|0.643
|Daily SMA200
|0.6615
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6393
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6317
|Previous Weekly High
|0.647
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6228
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6346
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6364
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6312
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6276
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6235
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6388
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6428
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6464
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
