European Gas price falls to 20-month low – Commerzbank

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The TTF Natural Gas price continued to slide this week. The 1-month forward is currently trading below EUR 27 per MWh, which is the lowest level in 20 months, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.

EU Gas storage levels remain critically low

"Gas storage levels in the EU are significantly lower than last year and lower than usual for this time of year, at 74%. The situation is even more critical in Germany, where Gas storage levels are only at 65.6%. The reason given for the complacency of market participants is the significantly milder temperatures expected in the coming week and abundant (LNG) imports." 

"However, this is a very short-sighted view, as winter has only just begun and is likely to bring several more cold spells. BNEF estimates that, based on average withdrawals over the last ten winters, Gas levels in the EU would fall to around 30% by the end of winter. However, a cold spell at the end of December would be enough to cause levels to fall to 28% by the end of March."

"With the recent rise in US Natural Gas prices to a three-year high of the equivalent of EUR 14.8 per MWh, the price difference between TTF and the US Henry Hub price is at its lowest level in three years, making US LNG deliveries to Europe less attractive. This is because the costs of liquefaction, cooling, and transport must also be taken into account, which are likely to consume most of the current price gap. The relaxed attitude of market participants could therefore be delusive when the next cold spell arrives and LNG deliveries to Europe are lower."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases to near 1.1650, eyes US PCE for fresh impetus

EUR/USD eases to near 1.1650, eyes US PCE for fresh impetus

EUR/USD turns south to test 1.1650 in European trading on Friday, facing rejection once again near seven-week highs. The pair, however, continues to draw support from persistent US Dollar selling bias, despite a cautious market mood. Traders now await the US September PCE inflation and UoM Consumer Sentiment data. 

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD sticks to a positive bias near 1.3350 in the European session on Friday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key US inflation and sentiment data due later in the day. In the meantime, broad-based US Dollar weakness helps the pair stay afloat. 

Gold remains below $4,250 barrier as traders await US PCE data for directional impetus

Gold remains below $4,250 barrier as traders await US PCE data for directional impetus

Gold gains some positive traction on Friday, though it remains confined in the weekly range. Dovish Fed expectations continue to undermine the USD and lend support to the commodity. Bulls, however, might opt to wait for the US PCE Price Index before placing aggressive bets.

UoM Consumer Sentiment Index expected to post a mild recovery in December

UoM Consumer Sentiment Index expected to post a mild recovery in December

December’s preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is forecast to have picked up to 52 from a three-year low of 51.0 in November. A stalled labour market and higher price pressures are likely to weigh on consumers’ confidence.

Canada Unemployment Rate expected to edge higher in November ahead of BoC rate decision

Canada Unemployment Rate expected to edge higher in November ahead of BoC rate decision

Statistics Canada will release its Labour Force Survey on Friday, and markets are bracing for a weak print. The Unemployment Rate is expected to tick higher to 7% in November, while the Employment Change is forecast to come in flat after a nice gain in October.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Bearish streak nears critical support trendline

Pi Network Price Forecast: Bearish streak nears critical support trendline

Pi Network (PI) edges lower on Friday for the third consecutive day, approaching a local support trendline. The on-chain data suggests an increase in supply pressure as Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) experience a surge in inflows.

