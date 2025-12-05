TRENDING:
Canadian Unemployment
UoM Consumer Sentiment Index
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Italy's Gold reserves become the focus of politics – Commerzbank

Italy's Gold reserves become the focus of politics – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Italy is considering declaring its central bank’s 2,452 tons of Gold as the property of the people, a move opposed by the ECB over fears it could threaten bank independence. While the Italian central bank is unlikely to be forced to sell, central banks in Brazil and Poland have shown strong appetite for Gold, with October purchases reaching 53 tons, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.

ECB urges Meloni government to rethink proposal

"Italy is apparently considering declaring the Gold reserves held by the central bank to be the property of the people. The ECB has called on Prime Minister Meloni's government to reconsider this proposal. Apparently, there are fears that the central bank could be forced by the government, as the elected representative of the people, to sell Gold."

"This, in turn, could undermine the independence of the central bank, which is guaranteed in the ECB's statutes. The Italian central bank holds 2,452 tons of Gold in its vaults, making it the third-largest Gold reserve holder behind the US Federal Reserve and the Deutsche Bundesbank. It is very unlikely that the Italian central bank will actually be forced by the government to sell Gold."

"If it did, it would have no trouble finding grateful buyers among other central banks. As reported by the World Gold Council, central bank Gold purchases rose to 53 tons in October, reaching their highest monthly level this year. The largest buyers in October were the central banks of Brazil with 16 tons and Poland with 15.6 tons."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases to near 1.1650, eyes US PCE for fresh impetus

EUR/USD eases to near 1.1650, eyes US PCE for fresh impetus

EUR/USD turns south to test 1.1650 in European trading on Friday, facing rejection once again near seven-week highs. The pair, however, continues to draw support from persistent US Dollar selling bias, despite a cautious market mood. Traders now await the US September PCE inflation and UoM Consumer Sentiment data. 

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD sticks to a positive bias near 1.3350 in the European session on Friday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key US inflation and sentiment data due later in the day. In the meantime, broad-based US Dollar weakness helps the pair stay afloat. 

Gold remains below $4,250 barrier as traders await US PCE data for directional impetus

Gold remains below $4,250 barrier as traders await US PCE data for directional impetus

Gold gains some positive traction on Friday, though it remains confined in the weekly range. Dovish Fed expectations continue to undermine the USD and lend support to the commodity. Bulls, however, might opt to wait for the US PCE Price Index before placing aggressive bets.

UoM Consumer Sentiment Index expected to post a mild recovery in December

UoM Consumer Sentiment Index expected to post a mild recovery in December

December’s preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is forecast to have picked up to 52 from a three-year low of 51.0 in November. A stalled labour market and higher price pressures are likely to weigh on consumers’ confidence.

Canada Unemployment Rate expected to edge higher in November ahead of BoC rate decision

Canada Unemployment Rate expected to edge higher in November ahead of BoC rate decision

Statistics Canada will release its Labour Force Survey on Friday, and markets are bracing for a weak print. The Unemployment Rate is expected to tick higher to 7% in November, while the Employment Change is forecast to come in flat after a nice gain in October.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Bearish streak nears critical support trendline

Pi Network Price Forecast: Bearish streak nears critical support trendline

Pi Network (PI) edges lower on Friday for the third consecutive day, approaching a local support trendline. The on-chain data suggests an increase in supply pressure as Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) experience a surge in inflows.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers