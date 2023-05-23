NZD/USD Price Analysis: RBNZ in focus, bears are engaged

- NZD/USD bears are testing key support.
- RBNZ is the focus with rate rises on the way.
NZD/USD is trading around 0.6240 in a phase of consolidation but under pressure. Global equities slid on Tuesday as talks over the US debt ceiling continued without resolution. We also have yields on one-month US Treasury bills running into a record high. Rising yields and a stronger US Dollar pressured the high beta NZD.
´´The Kiwi is lower this morning, having followed equities down overnight, with newswires attributing the equity rout to a lack of progress on the US debt ceiling and the US Treasury asking agencies if they have capacity to delay payments (demonstrating how down to the wire it is),´´ analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
´´The US does benefit from safe-haven buying in such instances, and that makes sense, recalling that other than the NZD, no other currency has a higher cash rate. So, expect volatility as this issue percolates, the analysts added.
RBNZ in focus
´´Today is of course all about the RBNZ. We expect a 25bp hike but wouldn’t at all be surprised to see 50bp. But what we think matters most given the focus on carry is where the OCR peaks in the RBNZ’s projections. Anything with a 6-handle is likely to be NZD-supportive, global issues notwithstanding,´´ the analysts explained.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6248
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|0.6287
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6232
|Daily SMA50
|0.623
|Daily SMA100
|0.6273
|Daily SMA200
|0.6156
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6293
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6262
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6306
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6117
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6281
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6274
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6268
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.625
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6237
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6299
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6312
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.633
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
