NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pulls back from the key HMAs towards 0.6600

- NZD/USD takes a U-turn from 0.6630 while trimming the intraday gains.
- Key Fibonacci retracements, short-term support lines can probe sellers.
- Bulls eye monthly top beyond 0.6630 resistance confluence.
NZD/USD extends pullback from 0.6630 to 0.6615 during the early Monday. In doing so, the pair reverses from a confluence of 100-HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October 08-14 upside while also declining below 200-HMA.
The recent downside also took clues from the RSI conditions that slants southwards while flashing 0.23% gains on a day.
With the pair’s clear failures to cross the key resistances, coupled with RSI positions, the quote is likely to revisit the ascending trend line from October 15, at 0.6605 now.
However, a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6600 and a support line stretched from October 08, currently at 0.6585, can probe the bears for now.
Meanwhile, 200-HMA near 0.6620 offers the immediate resistance to the pair ahead of the 0.6630 key upside barrier.
If the NZD/USD manages to keep the reins after 0.6630, the monthly high of 0.6683 will be gain the buyers’ attention.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6617
|Today Daily Change
|16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|0.6601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6609
|Daily SMA50
|0.6631
|Daily SMA100
|0.6582
|Daily SMA200
|0.6389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.662
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6586
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6511
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6551
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6619
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6636
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6653
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
