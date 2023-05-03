NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pullback moves prod 0.6200 ahead of China Caixin PMI

- NZD/USD takes offers to snap two-day uptrend, reverses from the highest levels in three weeks.
- Weekly support line, one-month-old previous resistance line restrict immediate downside.
- Failure to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement, looming bear cross on MACD favor Kiwi sellers.
NZD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low near 0.6210 as it reverses the Fed-inspired gains during early Thursday amid a risk-off mood, as well as due to the anxiety ahead of China Caixin Manufacturing PMI for April.
Technically, the Kiwi pair’s inability to cross the 50% Fibonacci retracement of its April 05-26 downside, near 0.6250, joins an impending bear cross on the MACD indicator to lure the sellers.
Adding strength to the bearish bias could be the recent downside break of the 200-SMA, around 0.6215 at the latest.
With this, the Kiwi pair is all set to drop toward the weekly support line of near 0.6200. However, the resistance-turned-support line from early April, near 0.6175 by the press time, could restrict the NZD/USD pair’s further downside.
Should the quote remains weak past 0.6175, the odds of witnessing a fall toward the previous monthly low, also the Year-To-Date (YTD) bottom, near 0.6110 can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, recovery moves may initially aim for the 200-SMA level of around 0.6215 before challenging the 50% Fibonacci retracement and the recent swing high, respectively near 0.6250 and 0.6260.
Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, also known as the golden ratio, of near 0.6280 will precede the 0.6300 round figure and mid-April swing high of 0.6316 to prod the NZD/USD bulls.
To sum up, NZD/USD slips to the bear’s radar but the downside room appears limited.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6212
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.6208
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6199
|Daily SMA50
|0.6207
|Daily SMA100
|0.6283
|Daily SMA200
|0.616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6219
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6163
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6189
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6111
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6184
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6175
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6141
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6119
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6231
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6253
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6287
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
