NZD/USD Price Analysis: Off intraday high, still above 0.6150

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD slips from the daily top of 0.6194 after New Zealand’s ANZ Business Confidence and Activity Outlook data.
  • Weekly support line and Wednesday’s low keep buyers hopeful.
  • 200-day EMA on the daily chart becomes strong upside resistance.

NZD/USD drops to 0.6180 after New Zealand’s (NZ) second-tier data flashed during Thursday’s Asian session.

The ANZ Business Confidence came out at better than -86.3 forecast and -45.6 prior to -41.8 whereas ANZ Activity Outlook also recovered from -73.2 expected to -38.7.

Despite stepping back, the Kiwi pair stays above short-term support line, at 0.6165, a break of which can drag the quote to the previous day’s low near 0.6150.

However, a confluence of 100-HMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May 22-27 upside, around 0.6140, could restrict the Aussie pair’s further downside.

On the upside, buyers may remain cautious ahead of refreshing the monthly top near 0.6235.

Though, a sustained break above 0.6235 enables the NZD/USD optimists to probe a 200-day EMA level near 0.6300.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6184
Today Daily Change 4 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 0.618
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6078
Daily SMA50 0.601
Daily SMA100 0.6205
Daily SMA200 0.6318
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6234
Previous Daily Low 0.6149
Previous Weekly High 0.6159
Previous Weekly Low 0.5927
Previous Monthly High 0.6176
Previous Monthly Low 0.5843
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6181
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6201
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6141
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6103
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6057
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6226
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6272
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.631

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD challenges highs on 0.6600 post-upbeat Australian Capex data

AUD/USD challenges highs on 0.6600 post-upbeat Australian Capex data

AUD/USD extends gains and looks to 0.6650 following the release of the upbeat Australian Q1 Capex data. RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s optimistic view on the economic recovery offers support to the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates the bounce below 108.00 amid risk-on

USD/JPY consolidates the bounce below 108.00 amid risk-on

USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from 107.65, prints two-day winning streak. The yen is losing ground on the back of the risk-on action in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures, as investors cheer global stimulus measures. Focus on US data. 

USD/JPY News

US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: If the automobile dealerships are closed, how do you buy a car?

US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: If the automobile dealerships are closed, how do you buy a car?

As if any further proof is required that the US economy has experienced the fastest and deepest collapse in consumption and economic growth in its history, orders for durable goods are expected to match or surpass their largest declines on record.

Read more

Gold: Bulls attack 50-hour SMA hurdle

Gold: Bulls attack 50-hour SMA hurdle

Gold has risen to the 50-hour simple moving average hurdle (SMA) hurdle but remains trapped within Wednesday's trading range. The yellow metal is up 0.30% on the day, having charted an indecisive Doji candle on Wed.

Gold News

WTI slips below $32.00 after huge API build joined trade/political tension

WTI slips below $32.00 after huge API build joined trade/political tension

WTI remains pressured after flashing the heaviest loss in a month the previous day. API stockpile grew 8.731 million barrels versus an expected drop of 4.8 million barrels. EIA data, US-China story will be the key to follow for fresh impulse.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures