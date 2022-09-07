  • NZD/USD has printed a fresh two-year low at 0.6030.
  • A downside break of the 0.6035-0.6063 demand zone has weakened the kiwi bulls further.
  • The RSI (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more weakness ahead.

The NZD/USD pair has started declining after attempting a pullback move to near 0.6038 in the early Tokyo session. On a broader note, a downside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 0.6034-0.6053 has strengthened the greenback bulls. The asset has refreshed its two-year low at 0.6030.

A decisive slippage below the demand zone placed in a narrow range of 0.6035-0.6063 on a four-hour scale has turned into a supply area for the kiwi bulls ahead. Also, a build-up of selling pressure while testing the demand zone has bolstered the odds of further downside in the asset.

The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6077 and 0.6118 respectively are scaling lower sharply, which adds to the downside filters.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals a continuation of downside momentum.

A break below the two-year low at 0.6030 will drag the asset towards the psychological support at 0.6000, followed by 20 April 2020 low at 0.5910.

Alternatively, an upside move above the demand zone placed in a 0.6035-0.6063 range will send the asset towards the round-level resistance and Friday’s high at 0.6100 and 0.6141 respectively.

NZD/USD four-hour chart

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6031
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.6038
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6222
Daily SMA50 0.622
Daily SMA100 0.6324
Daily SMA200 0.6554
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6129
Previous Daily Low 0.6034
Previous Weekly High 0.6195
Previous Weekly Low 0.605
Previous Monthly High 0.647
Previous Monthly Low 0.6101
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.607
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6093
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6005
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5972
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.591
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6162
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6195

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

