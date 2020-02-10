NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi extends losses in fresh 2020 lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • NZD/USD is under heavy selling pressure as the spot is printing fresh 2020 lows.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6389 support.

 

NZD/USD daily chart

 
 
NZD/USD is printing fresh 2020 lows as sellers are challenging the 0.6389 support. As the spot is under heavy selling pressure a break below the above-mentioned level could lead to extra losses towards the 0.6367 and 0.6354 price levels on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near the 0.6400, 0.6425 and 0.6440 price levels.  
  
 
Resistance: 0.6400, 0.6425, 0.6440
Support: 0.6387, 0.6367, 0.6354
 
 

Additional key levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6385
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 0.6401
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6549
Daily SMA50 0.659
Daily SMA100 0.6473
Daily SMA200 0.6504
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6465
Previous Daily Low 0.6397
Previous Weekly High 0.6504
Previous Weekly Low 0.6397
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6423
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6439
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6377
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6353
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6309
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6445
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6489
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6513

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

