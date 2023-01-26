- A volatility contraction continues in NZD/USD ahead of the US PCE Price Index data.
- The Kiwi asset is displaying topsy-turvy moves in an Ascending Triangle formation.
- The USD Index failed to capitalize on upbeat US economic data as the odds of Fed's smaller rate hike are still solid.
The struggle of the NZD/USD pair to shift its business above the psychological resistance of 0.6500 continues as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has confidently defended itself from refreshing its seven-month low after the release of the upbeat United States economic data. The Kiwi asset is back inside the woods and is expected to display back-and-forth action till the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index (Dec) data.
Meanwhile, the risk profile is favorable as S&P500 ended with significant gains. The US Dollar Index trimmed to 101.40 after a responsive buying action as the odds of a small interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are extremely solid.
On an hourly scale, NZD/USD is displaying topsy-turvy action in an Ascending Triangle chart pattern that indicates volatility contraction. The New Zealand Dollar sensed demand after dropping to near the upward-sloping trendline plotted from January 19 low at 0.6365 while the horizontal resistance is placed from January 18 high at 0.6531.
The 20-EMA at 0.6483 is overlapping the Kiwi asset, which indicates consolidation ahead.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates an absence of a potential trigger for a decisive move.
For an upside move, the asset needs to surpass Wednesday’s high at 0.6530, which will drive the asset toward June 3 high at 0.6576. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to the round-level resistance at 0.6600.
On the flip side, a breakdown below January 16 high at 0.6426 will drag the Kiwi asset toward January 17 low at 0.6366 followed by January 12 low around 0.6300.
NZD/USD hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6487
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.6484
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6381
|Daily SMA50
|0.6332
|Daily SMA100
|0.6077
|Daily SMA200
|0.6197
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6526
|Previous Daily Low
|0.645
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6531
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6361
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.623
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6479
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6447
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.637
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6523
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6563
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
