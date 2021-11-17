NZD/USD Price Analysis: Further downside needs 0.6980 break

- NZD/USD grinds lower around five-week low, retreats of late.
- Bearish candlestick, sustained trading below 200-DMA, 61.8% Fibo. favor sellers.
- Three-month-old support line on seller’s radar amid bearish MACD signals.
NZD/USD struggles to recovery as bears take a breather around monthly low, retreating to 0.6990 during early Wednesday.
The kiwi pair dropped the most in a week the previous day while justifying Monday’s bearish candlestick formation, as well as sustained trading below the key 200-DMA.
The declines broke 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September-October upside but a horizontal line from late August tests the NZD/USD pair of late.
However, bearish MACD signals keep sellers hopeful of conquering the 0.6980 immediate support, which in turn will direct the downtrend towards an ascending support line from August 20, near 0.6920.
Alternatively, corrective pullback needs a daily closing beyond the 61.8% Fibo. level of 0.7000 to direct the NZD/USD buyers towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.7040.
Even so, the upside momentum remains challenged until crosses the 200-DMA surrounding 0.7095.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6993
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.6989
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7126
|Daily SMA50
|0.706
|Daily SMA100
|0.7027
|Daily SMA200
|0.7096
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7067
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6985
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7178
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6997
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7016
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7036
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6932
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6878
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7042
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7096
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7124
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
