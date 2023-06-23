NZD/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 0.6120 breakdown and US PMI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • NZD/USD prints the biggest daily loss in two weeks, so far.
  • Convergence of 21-DMA, monthly ascending trend line restricts immediate downside.
  • Risk-off mood exerts downside pressure on Kiwi pair ahead of preliminary US S&P Global PMIs for June.

NZD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 0.6140 as it extends the previous day’s losses amid sour sentiment heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Kiwi pair justifies the broad US Dollar strength ahead of the first readings of the US S&P Global PMIs for June.

Also read: NZD/USD drops to fresh daily low, around 0.6160 area amid renewed USD buying

Technically, the 14-day RSI returns to the normal territory surrounding the 50.00 round figure and suggests limited downside room, which in turn highlights a convergence of the 21-DMA and an upward-sloping trend line from May 31, close to 0.6120 at the latest.

That said, a 3.5-month-old horizontal support zone, around 0.6080, acts as an additional downside filter before directing the NZD/USD bears toward the yearly low of near 0.5985.

On the flip side, 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels of the Kiwi pair’s February-May downturn, respectively near 0.6200 and 0.6265, restrict short-term advances of the quote.

Following that, a descending resistance line from early February and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, close to 0.6315 and 0.6330 in that order, will act as the final defense of the pair sellers.

NZD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6141
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -0.60%
Today daily open 0.6178
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.612
Daily SMA50 0.6175
Daily SMA100 0.6207
Daily SMA200 0.6155
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6224
Previous Daily Low 0.6173
Previous Weekly High 0.625
Previous Weekly Low 0.6076
Previous Monthly High 0.6385
Previous Monthly Low 0.5985
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6205
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6159
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6141
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6108
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.621
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6243
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6261

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD keeps losses above 1.2700 after UK Retail Sales data, PMI eyed

GBP/USD keeps losses above 1.2700 after UK Retail Sales data, PMI eyed

GBP/USD is consolidating losses above 1.2700 after the UK Retail Sales for May beat estimates with 0.3% MoM. The pair is on the back foot amid ongoing US Dollar recovery and broad risk aversion ahead of the UK and US Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI data. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD corrects further toward 1.0900 ahead of PMIs

EUR/USD corrects further toward 1.0900 ahead of PMIs

EUR/USD is extending the overnight correction from six-week highs above 1.1000, drifting toward 1.0900 early Friday.  The Fed’s hawkish outlook and the risk-off impulse continue to underpin the safe-haven buck. EU and US PMIs in focus. 

EUR/USD News

Gold bulls must defend $1,900 for a chance at recovery

Gold bulls must defend $1,900 for a chance at recovery

Gold price remains on the way to posting the biggest weekly loss since late January as the US Dollar cheers the market’s risk-off mood, as well as the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) concerns. Central banks bolster recession woes and underpin US Dollar run-up, weighing on XAU/USD.

Gold News

Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?

Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?

Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.

Read more

As the Yen collapses, how likely is FX intervention?

As the Yen collapses, how likely is FX intervention?

With the yen breaking down lately, Japanese authorities have stepped up their warnings about FX intervention. However, the conditions for intervention are not fully present yet, as the moves in USD/JPY in particular have not been sharp enough.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures