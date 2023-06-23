NZD/USD drops to fresh daily low, around 0.6160 area amid renewed USD buying

- NZD/USD turns lower for the second straight day and is pressured by modest USD strength.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook, along with a softer risk tone, benefits the safe-haven Greenback.
- Traders now look forward to the release of the flash US PMI prints for short-term opportunities.
The NZD/USD pair attracts fresh sellers following an early uptick to the 0.6190 region during the Asian session on Friday and turns lower for the second successive day. The pair drops to a fresh daily low, around the 0.6160 area in the last hour, albeit remains well within in a familir trading range held over the past three days.
The US Dollar (USD) gains some follow-through traction on the last day of the week and looks to build on the overnight goodish rebound from its lowest level since May 11, which, in turn, is seen exerting some pressure on the NZD/USD pair. The Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, during his two-day congressional testimony, backed the case for more interest rate hikes, albeit at a "careful pace". Powell added that the Fed doesn't see rate cuts happening any time soon and is going to wait until it is confident that inflation is moving down to the 2% target. Apart from this, the prevalent cautious mood underpins the safe-haven Greenback and weighs on the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
A slew of rate hikes by major central banks this month fueled concerns about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. This, along with the worsening US-China relations, takes its toll on the global risk sentiment and weighs on antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi. In fact, US President Joe Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator, while China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning called Biden's remarks "extremely absurd and irresponsible". This comes on the back of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) explicit signal that it was done with its most aggressive hiking cycle since 1999 and further exerts pressure on the NZD/USD pair.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside. Traders, however, might still need to wait for some follow-through selling below the weekly low, around the 0.6135-0.6130 region, before positioning for any further losses. Nevertheless, the NZD/USD pair remains on track to end in the red for the first week in the previous four. Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash US PMI prints, which might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair heading into the weekend.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6169
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6178
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.612
|Daily SMA50
|0.6175
|Daily SMA100
|0.6207
|Daily SMA200
|0.6155
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6224
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6173
|Previous Weekly High
|0.625
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6076
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6159
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6141
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6108
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.621
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6243
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6700 on mixed Australia PMI data, risk aversion
AUD/USD is falling toward 0.6700, changing course after the Australian S&P Global PMIs for June came in mixed data early Friday. The pair is losing ground, as the US Dollar is extending its recovery amid intensifying risk-off flows on global economic concerns. Focus on US PMIs, Fedspeak.
USD/JPY sits at 143.00, near its highest level since November 2022
USD/JPY is trading close to 1the 43.00 mark through the Asian session on Friday, consolidating the previous day's strong rally to a fresh high since November 2022. Risk aversion is fuelling safe-haven flows into the Japanese Yen, limiting the USD/JPY upside. US PMIs awaited.
Gold hangs near multi-month low, remains vulnerable
Gold price is seen consolidating its recent downfall to over a three-month low. A hawkish outlook by major central banks acts as a headwind for the commodity. The US Dollar preserves the overnight recovery gains and contributes to cap.
Binance.US warns customers of further limitations as the court's 13-day timeline closes in
Binance.US has warned customers that its banking partners would pause USD withdrawals soon. The announcement came after the exchange worked to restore the option, asking users to convert USD to stablecoins.
Chair Powell was not as hawkish as feared
Despite the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continuing to beat the hawkish drum during his second day of congressional testimony, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Thursday as investors lean into Tech and defensives and away from cyclicals.