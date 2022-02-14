NZD/USD Price Analysis: Extends pullback from 100-SMA towards 0.6600

- NZD/USD drops to one-week low during three-day downtrend.
- Clear break of two-week-old support line, U-turn from key SMAs keep sellers hopeful.
- 200-SMA, February’s top adds to the upside filters.
NZD/USD extends the previous two-day downtrend towards 0.6600 during Monday’s Asian session.
That said, the Kiwi pair takes offers to refresh one-week low around 0.6625, down 0.25% intraday, by the press time.
The quote broke an ascending trend line from January 28 the previous day while extending the February 10 pullback from 200-SMA.
The corrective pullback portrayed during the early Asian session failed to cross the 100-SMA level, needless to mention the support-turned-resistance and 200-SMA, which in turn joins bearish MACD signals to keep NZD/USD sellers hopeful.
During the pair’s further weakness the 0.6600 threshold may act as short-term support before the monthly low of 0.6589.
In a case where NZD/USD bears keep reins past 0.6589, January’s bottom surrounding 0.6530 will be in focus.
Alternatively, the 100-SMA and previous support line, respectively around 0.6645 and 0.6660, will restrict the short-term recovery moves of the pair.
Following that, the 200-SMA and the monthly high, near 0.6720 and 0.6735 in that order, will be crucial to watch for NZD/USD bulls.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6626
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|0.6643
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6669
|Daily SMA50
|0.6744
|Daily SMA100
|0.6878
|Daily SMA200
|0.6971
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6694
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6627
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6733
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6653
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6615
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6587
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6548
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6683
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.675
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
