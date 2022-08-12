- NZD/USD snaps four-day uptrend around the two-month high.
- Nearly overbought RSI, pullback from monthly resistance line add strength to bearish bias.
- Tops marked during mid-June, early-August lure near-term sellers ahead of monthly support line.
NZD/USD holds onto the previous day’s pullback from a two-month high as the adjacent key resistance line and 100-DMA challenge buyers during Friday’s Asian session. That said, the NZD/USD pair prints mild losses around 0.6430 by the press time.
The Kiwi pair’s latest drop from the upward sloping resistance line from July 08, as well as a retreat from the 100-DMA, also justifies the RSI’s recent struggles around the overbought territory. With this, the NZD/USD sellers are likely to re-enter the game.
However, the June 16 high will precede the August-start peak, respectively around 0.6395 and 0.6350, to restrict the short-term NZD/USD downside.
Following that, a one-month-old ascending support line near 0.6255 will be crucial to watch.
On the flip side, the 100-DMA and the aforementioned resistance line, around 0.6435 and 0.6455 in that order, will challenge the short-term advances of the Kiwi pair.
Even if the NZD/USD prices rise past 0.6455, the latest high close to 0.6465 can act as an extra filter to the north before directing bulls towards June’s monthly peak of 0.6575.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6431
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.6436
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6269
|Daily SMA50
|0.6273
|Daily SMA100
|0.6447
|Daily SMA200
|0.6626
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6464
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6283
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6353
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6212
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6394
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6352
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6325
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6213
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6144
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6506
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6686
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: A test of sacred 61.8% Fibo at 0.7050 looks imminent
The AUD/USD pair has declined gradually below 0.7100 after printing a high of 0.7135 on Thursday. The asset has tumbled after sensing exhaustion in the upside momentum. However, that doesn’t warrant a bearish reversal for now but a corrective move, which is healthy for a decent uptrend.
USD/JPY: Bulls move in for the kill, 134 the figure eyed
USD/JPY are taking over in a bid for the greenback. The pair breakout could see the price move in on the neckline before the day is out for a test above 134 the figure. USD/JPY has been picked up by the bulls at a discount and is on the verge of a significant bullish correction.
Gold sellers seek acceptance below $1,800 ahead of US Michigan CSI
Gold price remain mildly offered as bears attack short-term key support line. Market’s inaction amid a light calendar restricts immediate XAU/USD moves. Inflation, Fed and China are in focus after the recent risk-positive data stream.
This subtle cue suggests Shiba Inu price will see a tumble
Shiba Inu price is presenting quite the tug of war battle during the second trading week of August. Previous outlooks have prophesied on both bearish and bullish sides of the coin, and as of yet, no target has been successfully breached.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!