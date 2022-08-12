  • NZD/USD snaps four-day uptrend around the two-month high.
  • Nearly overbought RSI, pullback from monthly resistance line add strength to bearish bias.
  • Tops marked during mid-June, early-August lure near-term sellers ahead of monthly support line.

NZD/USD holds onto the previous day’s pullback from a two-month high as the adjacent key resistance line and 100-DMA challenge buyers during Friday’s Asian session. That said, the NZD/USD pair prints mild losses around 0.6430 by the press time.

The Kiwi pair’s latest drop from the upward sloping resistance line from July 08, as well as a retreat from the 100-DMA, also justifies the RSI’s recent struggles around the overbought territory. With this, the NZD/USD sellers are likely to re-enter the game.

However, the June 16 high will precede the August-start peak, respectively around 0.6395 and 0.6350, to restrict the short-term NZD/USD downside.

Following that, a one-month-old ascending support line near 0.6255 will be crucial to watch.

On the flip side, the 100-DMA and the aforementioned resistance line, around 0.6435 and 0.6455 in that order, will challenge the short-term advances of the Kiwi pair.

Even if the NZD/USD prices rise past 0.6455, the latest high close to 0.6465 can act as an extra filter to the north before directing bulls towards June’s monthly peak of 0.6575.

NZD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6431
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 0.6436
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6269
Daily SMA50 0.6273
Daily SMA100 0.6447
Daily SMA200 0.6626
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6464
Previous Daily Low 0.6283
Previous Weekly High 0.6353
Previous Weekly Low 0.6212
Previous Monthly High 0.633
Previous Monthly Low 0.6061
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6394
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6352
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6325
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6213
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6144
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6506
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6575
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6686

 

 

