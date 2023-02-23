NZD/USD Price Analysis: Expects more gains above 0.6250 as risk-on impulse strengthens

By Sagar Dua
  • NZD/USD has displayed a sheer recovery to near 0.6250 as the risk-on mood solidifies.
  • The Kiwi asset is attempting to deliver a breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle.
  • The RSI (14) is on the verge of delivering a break into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.

The NZD/USD pair has recovered dramatically after sensing a buying interest around 0.6210 in the Asian session. The Kiwi asset has extended its recovery to near 0.6250 after a responsive buying action and is looking to drive its range extension further as the risk-on impulse has solidified.

Investors have digested the fact that galloping inflation in the United States needs immediate treatment, therefore, the Federal Reserve (Fed) cannot pause the policy tightening spell as it could dampen the efforts yet made to bring it down. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is resisting in continuing the downside further after correcting to near 104.00. However, the positive market sentiment could continue sending pressure on the safe-haven assets.

NZD/USD is attempting to deliver a breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern that indicates a sheer volatility contraction on an hourly scale. The downward-sloping trendline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from February 20 high at 0.6262 while the upward-sloping trendline is placed from February 17 low at 0.6204.

The Kiwi asset has successfully shifted its auction above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6233, which indicates more upside ahead.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is on the verge of delivering a break into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which will trigger the upside momentum.

For further upside, the Kiwi asset needs to surpass January 8 low at 0.6272, which will drive the asset towards January 9 low at 0.6320, followed by February 7 high at 0.6363.

Alternatively, a breakdown of January 6 low at 0.6193 will drag the asset toward November 28 low at 0.6155. A slippage below the latter will expose the asset for more downside toward the round-level support at 0.6100.

NZD/USD two-hour chart

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.625
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 0.6218
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6347
Daily SMA50 0.6354
Daily SMA100 0.6175
Daily SMA200 0.6185
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6253
Previous Daily Low 0.6205
Previous Weekly High 0.6391
Previous Weekly Low 0.6193
Previous Monthly High 0.6531
Previous Monthly Low 0.619
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6235
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6223
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6198
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6177
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.615
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6246
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6273
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6294

 

 

