NZD/USD Price Analysis: Expects more gains above 0.6250 as risk-on impulse strengthens

- NZD/USD has displayed a sheer recovery to near 0.6250 as the risk-on mood solidifies.
- The Kiwi asset is attempting to deliver a breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle.
- The RSI (14) is on the verge of delivering a break into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
The NZD/USD pair has recovered dramatically after sensing a buying interest around 0.6210 in the Asian session. The Kiwi asset has extended its recovery to near 0.6250 after a responsive buying action and is looking to drive its range extension further as the risk-on impulse has solidified.
Investors have digested the fact that galloping inflation in the United States needs immediate treatment, therefore, the Federal Reserve (Fed) cannot pause the policy tightening spell as it could dampen the efforts yet made to bring it down. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is resisting in continuing the downside further after correcting to near 104.00. However, the positive market sentiment could continue sending pressure on the safe-haven assets.
NZD/USD is attempting to deliver a breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern that indicates a sheer volatility contraction on an hourly scale. The downward-sloping trendline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from February 20 high at 0.6262 while the upward-sloping trendline is placed from February 17 low at 0.6204.
The Kiwi asset has successfully shifted its auction above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6233, which indicates more upside ahead.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is on the verge of delivering a break into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which will trigger the upside momentum.
For further upside, the Kiwi asset needs to surpass January 8 low at 0.6272, which will drive the asset towards January 9 low at 0.6320, followed by February 7 high at 0.6363.
Alternatively, a breakdown of January 6 low at 0.6193 will drag the asset toward November 28 low at 0.6155. A slippage below the latter will expose the asset for more downside toward the round-level support at 0.6100.
NZD/USD two-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.625
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|0.6218
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6347
|Daily SMA50
|0.6354
|Daily SMA100
|0.6175
|Daily SMA200
|0.6185
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6253
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6205
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6391
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6193
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6531
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.619
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6235
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6223
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6198
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6177
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.615
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6246
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6273
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6294
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
