NZD/USD loses ground to near 0.5750 on Venezuela raid, geopolitical risks

  • NZD/USD softens to near 0.5755 in Monday’s early European session. 
  • The US's weekend raid in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro have lifted the US Dollar, a safe-haven currency. 
  • RBNZ’s hawkish stance might cap the downside for the pair. 
Lallalit Srijandorn

The NZD/USD pair attracts some sellers to around 0.5755 during the early European session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) edges higher against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) on the global flight to safety, bolstered by rising geopolitical tensions. The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data will be in the spotlight later on Monday. The attention will shift to the US December employment report on Friday. 

The United States (US) carried out a large-scale military strike against Venezuela on Saturday. US President Donald Trump said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country. Trump added early Monday that Washington might make a second military attack if Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, did not accommodate their demands, per the Guardian. The escalating tensions in the Venezuela crisis could boost the safe-haven currency like the Greenback and act as a headwind for the pair. 

However, the upside for the US Dollar might be limited amid concerns over the Federal Reserve (Fed) independence. Traders await Trump's decision for the next Fed Chair as Jerome Powell's term ends in May. Trump said he will announce his pick this month and has said Powell's successor will be "someone who believes in lower interest rates, by a lot."  

On the Kiwi front, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) hawkish outlook on the future policy path could lift the NZD. RBNZ Governor Ann Breman said that the policy rate is likely to remain at its current level for an extended period if economic conditions unfold as expected. Economists anticipate the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to remain at 2.25% for a period, potentially until mid-2027, before gradually increasing.  

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

EUR/USD bears await break below 100-day SMA support near 1.1665 area

The EUR/USD pair attracts heavy selling for the second straight day and dives to a nearly four-week trough, around the 1.1670 region, during the Asian session on Monday. Bearish traders now await a sustained break below the 100-day Simple Moving Average before positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from a three-month top, or levels just above the 1.1800 mark touched on December 24.

GBP/USD falls toward 1.3400 near 50-day EMA

GBP/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.3420 during the Asian hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates that the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 53 has eased from near overbought, indicating that momentum has cooled while remaining above the midline. RSI holds above 50, keeping a modest bullish bias.

Gold on fire at the start of the week on US-Venezuela tensions

Gold regains upside traction early Monday as flight to safety prevails on Venezuela turmoil. The US Dollar finds strong haven demand, caps Gold’s upside as focus shifts to US jobs data. Gold’s daily technical setup suggests that more upside remains in the offing.

Bulls firmly in control as Bitcoin breaks $93K, Ethereum and Ripple extend gains

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple extended their rallies on Monday, gaining more than 4%, 6%, and 12%, respectively, in the previous week. The top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization could continue to outperform, with bulls in control of the momentum.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally on Venezuela’s shadow BTC reserve

Meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are leading the cryptocurrency market rally driven by the US cross-border operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Dogecoin extends its gain for the fifth consecutive day while SHIB and PEPE take a pause.

