The NZD/USD pair attracts some sellers to around 0.5755 during the early European session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) edges higher against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) on the global flight to safety, bolstered by rising geopolitical tensions. The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data will be in the spotlight later on Monday. The attention will shift to the US December employment report on Friday.

The United States (US) carried out a large-scale military strike against Venezuela on Saturday. US President Donald Trump said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country. Trump added early Monday that Washington might make a second military attack if Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, did not accommodate their demands, per the Guardian. The escalating tensions in the Venezuela crisis could boost the safe-haven currency like the Greenback and act as a headwind for the pair.

However, the upside for the US Dollar might be limited amid concerns over the Federal Reserve (Fed) independence. Traders await Trump's decision for the next Fed Chair as Jerome Powell's term ends in May. Trump said he will announce his pick this month and has said Powell's successor will be "someone who believes in lower interest rates, by a lot."

On the Kiwi front, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) hawkish outlook on the future policy path could lift the NZD. RBNZ Governor Ann Breman said that the policy rate is likely to remain at its current level for an extended period if economic conditions unfold as expected. Economists anticipate the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to remain at 2.25% for a period, potentially until mid-2027, before gradually increasing.