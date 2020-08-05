NZD/USD Price Analysis: Eases from 10-day SMA following downbeat China data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD recedes from 0.6647 after China’s Caixin Services PMI slipped below forecast and prior in July.
  • Bulls remain hopeful unless the quote slips below an ascending trend line from March 19.
  • December 2019 top could challenge buyers beyond 0.6700.

NZD/USD steps back from 0.6647 to currently around 0.6635 during the early trading on Wednesday. The kiwi pair recently took clues from downbeat China Caixin Services PMI to trim the early-day gains. Even so, the pair remains on the bulls’ radars until it breaks a medium-term support line.

Caixin Services PMI from the dragon nation came in below expectations to 54.1 in July versus 56.8 market consensus and 58.4 previous readouts.

Read: China’s Caixin/Markit services PMI: 54.1 vs 56.8 expected

Even if 10-day SMA played its role of an immediate resistance following the data, the pair stays beyond the key support line while extending the previous day’s upside momentum, which in turn pushes it towards 0.6700 mark.

During the quote’s further rise beyond 0.6700, the July month’s peak of 0.6716 and December 2019 high surrounding 0.6755/60 could lure the optimists. However, likely overbought conditions may trigger the pair’s pullback around then.

On the flip side, the weekly bottom of 0.6613 and a multi-week-old ascending trend line, at 0.6540 now, could keep the pair’s near-term downside limited.

In a case where the NZD/USD prices decline below 0.6540, 0.6500 may offer an intermediate halt ahead of diverting the bears to the previous month’s low near 0.6440.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6637
Today Daily Change 15 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.23%
Today daily open 0.6622
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6609
Daily SMA50 0.6505
Daily SMA100 0.6253
Daily SMA200 0.636
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6627
Previous Daily Low 0.6589
Previous Weekly High 0.6716
Previous Weekly Low 0.6619
Previous Monthly High 0.6716
Previous Monthly Low 0.644
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6612
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6604
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6599
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6575
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6561
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6637
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6651
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6675

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

