NZD/USD Price Analysis: Drops towards 0.7000 on downbeat China data, Friday’s bearish Doji

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD stays pressured around intraday low, fails to extend Friday’s recovery moves.
  • China Retail Sales, Industrial Production dropped below market forecast and prior releases in July.
  • Bearish candlestick formation joins recently sluggish RSI, Momentum to keep sellers hopeful.
  • Bulls need to refresh monthly high for conviction.

NZD/USD remains depressed around 0.7035, down 0.09% on a day, after China released Industrial Production and Retail Sales data for July during early Monday.

China Retail Sales eased to 8.5% YoY versus 11.5% expected and 12.1% prior. Further, Industrial Production also weakened below 7.8% market consensus and 8.3% previous readouts to 6.4% yearly in July.

Read: Chinese Retail Sales +8.5% YoY vs 11.5% expected

Other than the downbeat figures from the key customer, bearish chart pattern and candlestick formation, coupled with the downward sloping RSI and Momentum line also NZD/USD sellers.

While the current weakness is ready to retest an ascending support line from July 28, around the 0.7000 threshold, any further downside will be challenged by the 200-SMA level of 0.6995.

In a case where NZD/USD Sellers keep reins past 0.6995, the monthly bottom surrounding 0.6950 should return to the charts.

Alternatively, a downward sloping resistance line from August 04, near 0.7050, restricts the quote’s immediate recovery moves ahead of the monthly peak of 0.7089.

Also acting as an upside filter is the 0.7100 round figure and May’s low around 0.7115.

NZD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7035
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 0.7043
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6992
Daily SMA50 0.7024
Daily SMA100 0.7096
Daily SMA200 0.7111
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7049
Previous Daily Low 0.6994
Previous Weekly High 0.7063
Previous Weekly Low 0.6969
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7028
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7015
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7008
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6974
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6953
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7063
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7084
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7118

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 11-week-old hurdle around 1.1800

EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 11-week-old hurdle around 1.1800

EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1800, after positing the heaviest daily gains in three months, amid early Asian session on Monday. EUR/USD bulls battle 21-DMA after Friday’s upbeat performance. 50-DMA adds to the upside barriers, yearly bottom challenges sellers.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles on the way to 1.3900 as coronavirus, Brexit battle softer USD

GBP/USD struggles on the way to 1.3900 as coronavirus, Brexit battle softer USD

GBP/USD remains on the front foot, recently sideways, around 1.3870 during Monday’s initial Asian session. The cable jumped the most since late July on broad US dollar weakness the previous day. However, challenges from Brexit and coronavirus seem to probe the pair bulls of late.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 11-week-old hurdle around 1.1800

EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 11-week-old hurdle around 1.1800

EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1800, after positing the heaviest daily gains in three months, amid early Asian session on Monday. EUR/USD bulls battle 21-DMA after Friday’s upbeat performance. 50-DMA adds to the upside barriers, yearly bottom challenges sellers.

EUR/USD News

Cardano price will retrace before ADA makes new all-time high

Cardano price will retrace before ADA makes new all-time high

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next as it targets new all-time highs.

Read more

Will the RBNZ edge out Norges bank to be the first high-income country to hike rates next week?

Will the RBNZ edge out Norges bank to be the first high-income country to hike rates next week?

The key driving force in the foreign exchange market that has lifted the dollar is a reconsideration of the trajectory of Fed policy. One of the reasons we suggested that the Fed had been reluctant to talk formally about tapering was that ...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures