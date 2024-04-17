NZD/USD Price Analysis: Downward trend likely to continue despite indicators recovering

Upon examining the long-term trend, it becomes apparent that the NZD/USD exhibits bearish momentum as it slots below the 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) indicators. So any movements which keeps the pair beneath these levels shouldn't be considered as a clear buying signal.

The hourly chart presents an interesting contrast. Here, recent RSI readings consistently float above 50, marking a positive territory. The latest reading is 57, revealing that buyers are taking the reins on the hourly scale. The MACD histogram echoes the buying momentum printing rising green bars.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) demonstrates a negative sentiment as it continues an under-50 trend. Although there was a slight uptick from the recent low point seen on Monday, the RSI remains in deep in negative territory. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displays falling red bars, reinforcing a weakening bearish momentum.

The NZD/USD stands recovered to 0.5919, it seeing 0.60% gains. The dominant sentiment remains bearish, subtly dominated by sellers due to the consistent positioning beneath key Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). However, indicators on the daily and hourly charts seem to be recovering.

