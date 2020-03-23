NZD/USD Price Analysis: Down more than 1.0%, 100-HMA guards immediate upside

- NZD/USD remains on the back foot.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-HMA add to resistances.
- The monthly bottom holds the key to further downside.
NZD/USD declines 1.1% to 0.5650 by the press time of Japan open on Monday. The Kiwi pair might have taken clues from the recent surge in cases from New Zealand.
The pair currently declines towards the monthly low surrounding 0.5470 while 0.5600 can offer an intermediate halt.
During the pair’s further downside past-0.5470, 0.5400 and April 2003 low near 0.5330 will flash on the bears’ radars.
On the contrary, 100-HMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of March 13-19 declines, around 0.5815/20 seems to limit the pair’s near-term upside.
In a case where the buyers manage to cross 0.5820, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.5900 and 200-HMA near 0.6000 will return to the charts.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5639
|Today Daily Change
|-70 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.23%
|Today daily open
|0.5709
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.616
|Daily SMA50
|0.6364
|Daily SMA100
|0.6446
|Daily SMA200
|0.6455
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5882
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5608
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6151
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.547
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5777
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5584
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5459
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.531
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5858
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6007
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6132
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
