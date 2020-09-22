NZD/USD Price Analysis: Double top on the daily chart

NZD/USD has carved out a double top pattern on the daily chart.

A close below the neckline support of 0.6601 would confirm a breakdown.

NZD/USD's daily chart shows a double top pattern – the buyers failed to chew through offers around 0.68 on Friday and on Sept. 2.

The Sept. 9 low of 0.6601 is the neckline support of the double top pattern. A close below that level would create room for a sell-off to 0.64 (target as per the measured move method).

A drop to 0.6601 looks likely, as the daily chart is showing a bearish reversal candlestick pattern. The pair fell by 1.23% on Monday, validating or confirming the bullish-to-bearish trend change signaled by Friday's inverted hammer.

At press time, the pair is trading at 0.6674, having hit a low of 0.6653 early today. A close above 0.68 is needed to invalidate the bearish candlestick pattern.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels