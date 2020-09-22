NZD/USD Price Analysis: Double top on the daily chart

- NZD/USD has carved out a double top pattern on the daily chart.
- A close below the neckline support of 0.6601 would confirm a breakdown.
NZD/USD's daily chart shows a double top pattern – the buyers failed to chew through offers around 0.68 on Friday and on Sept. 2.
The Sept. 9 low of 0.6601 is the neckline support of the double top pattern. A close below that level would create room for a sell-off to 0.64 (target as per the measured move method).
A drop to 0.6601 looks likely, as the daily chart is showing a bearish reversal candlestick pattern. The pair fell by 1.23% on Monday, validating or confirming the bullish-to-bearish trend change signaled by Friday's inverted hammer.
At press time, the pair is trading at 0.6674, having hit a low of 0.6653 early today. A close above 0.68 is needed to invalidate the bearish candlestick pattern.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6674
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6668
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6695
|Daily SMA50
|0.6638
|Daily SMA100
|0.6484
|Daily SMA200
|0.6394
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6778
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6652
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6799
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6661
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.662
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6494
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6826
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6873
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
