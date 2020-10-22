NZD/USD Price Analysis: Defends 50-day SMA support, range play continues

- NZD/USD is bouncing up from key SMA support at 0.6633.
- A move above 0.6682 is needed to confirm a bullish breakout.
NZD/USD is trading in the red at press time, marking a weak follow-through to Wednesday's 1% gain.
The pair is currently trading at 0.6646, representing a 0.12% drop on the day, having defended the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of 0.6633 early today.
The immediate bias remains neutral, with the pair trapped in the range of 0.6547 to 0.6682 for the second week. A range breakout would open the doors to a re-test of September highs near 0.68 (target as per the measured move method).
Alternatively, range breakdown would imply a resumption of the sell-off from September highs and may yield a drop to the 200-day SMA at 0.6388.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6646
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6654
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6607
|Daily SMA50
|0.6633
|Daily SMA100
|0.6589
|Daily SMA200
|0.6389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6679
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6573
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6511
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6639
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6613
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6529
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6485
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6697
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6803
