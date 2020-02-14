NZD/USD Price Analysis: Buyers will look for entry beyond 0.6485/90

- NZD/USD stays on the back foot around the two-day low.
- The pair’s break of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement amid normal RSI conditions favor odds of further declines.
- 100-bar SMA, monthly descending trend line and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement question the bulls.
NZD/USD declines to 0.6440 during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair recently slipped below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of January 16 to February 11 declines.
With the RSI also in the normal territory between 70 and 30, the quote is likely to extend the present declines towards multiple supports around 0.6420 and then to the monthly low around 0.6380.
If at all the bears keep dominating past-0.6380, November 2019 low near 0.6315 will return to the charts.
On the upside, 100-bar SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and a downward sloping trend line from January 30 together portray 0.6485/90 as the key resistance area.
Should prices cross the same, an inverse head-and-shoulders chart formation will be confirmed, which in turn will offer the pair’s rise towards 0.6600 round-figure.
However, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6555 could question the bulls in the meantime.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6439
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.6442
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6508
|Daily SMA50
|0.6582
|Daily SMA100
|0.6478
|Daily SMA200
|0.6501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.647
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6428
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6504
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6397
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6444
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6454
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6404
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6465
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6489
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6508
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
