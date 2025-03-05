NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls take control as momentum shifts higher

- NZD/USD surged ahead of the Asian session, reclaiming ground near the 0.5720 zone after strong buying interest.
- The pair climbed above its 20-day SMA, signaling a potential shift in momentum as the RSI moved into positive territory.
NZD/USD extended its advance on Wednesday, rallying sharply and positioning itself above a key technical level. The pair was last seen trading near the 0.5720 region ahead of the Asian session, posting strong gains as buyers regained control. After a prolonged period of selling, momentum appears to be shifting, as technical indicators suggest a more constructive outlook.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved into positive territory, reflecting increasing bullish momentum, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in negative territory but prints flat red bars, signaling a slowdown in bearish pressure. More importantly, the pair has successfully risen above its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), a key level that had previously acted as resistance.
Looking ahead, immediate resistance lies around the 0.5750 zone, with a break above this level potentially opening the door for further upside toward 0.5800. On the downside, the 20-day SMA, now acting as support near 0.5680, will be crucial. If buyers manage to keep the pair above this threshold, the bullish outlook could remain intact.
NZD/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
