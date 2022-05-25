- RBNZ day and the technicals offer prospects of a bullish continuation on the weekly chart.
- The lower time frames are leaning meanwhile bearish for a restest of current daily support prior to bullish continuation.
As per the prior analysis, NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears break the neckline of H1 head and shoulders, 0.6420 eyed, the bears broke out of the H&S and moved in on the 0.6420s. The price has since reverted back to the upside to test daily resistance again ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
The following analysis illustrates the recent price trajectory and how the schematics have played out across a number of time frames for a clear picture of the market's structures heading into the meeting. There is something for both the bulls and bears across the multi-time frame analysis.
NZD/USD H1 chart, prior analysis
NZD/USD H1 chart, live market
NZD/USD weekly chart
From a weekly perspective, there is room for a higher correction into the prior weekly swing lows that have a confluence with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.6530.
Heading into the RBNZ, however, the daily chart is worth taking into account:
NZD/USD daily chart
There are prospects of a deeper correction to test the prior resistance at a 38.2% Fibo of 0.6416. The move would also be filling in the wick of the prior day's trade, which is a typical occurrence in clearing up some unfinished business on the 4-hour chart by the bears.
NZD/USD H4 chart
The M-formation's neckline has offered resistance and the bears are taking over with the old resistance eyed to the aforementioned 0.6416 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slips beneath 0.7100 despite RBA’s Ellis signals more rate hikes, focus on Fed Minutes
AUD/USD retreats to 0.7100 as RBA’s Ellis raises housing market concerns during Wednesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair also takes clues from the recent geopolitical tensions surrounding North Korea and the US, as well as the cautious mood ahead of the latest FOMC Minutes.
EUR/USD clings to monthly top above 1.0700 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde, FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD dribbles around a one-month high, after rising for the last two consecutive days to Wednesday’s Asian morning, as the US dollar selling pauses ahead of the key catalyst, as well as amid a risk-off mood.
Gold bulls stay on top, but bears lurking at daily resistance
The gold price has been moving higher on Tuesday as the US dollar gave way to the bears yet again, sliding to a one-month low following hawkish rhetoric from the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.
Litecoin price targets $80 as contrarian bulls step in
Litecoin price action is prepping for a sharp rally to $80 to counterbalance the time-consuming triangle pattern. Litecoin price is developing subtle bullish cues that could catch bearish traders off guard.
RBNZ Preview: Will they step up their tightening game? Premium
Another double-dose rate hike is on the table for the RBNZ when it meets this Wednesday to decide on its monetary policy at 0200 GMT. The central bank’s outlook on the pace of tightening, however, will be key in determining NZD/USD’s next price direction.