- NZD/USD is breaking towards the RBNZ highs on Thursday.
- A move above 0.5800 will open risk to the price imbalance between 0.5820 and 0.5835 on the way to 0.5850.
NZD/USD crash-landed mid-week, tumbling out of the blue skies made on the back of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's hawkish hike of 50bps. However. the US dollar has found its feet again and the DXY index was last seen dipping below 111.00 but it had been as high as 111.735 on Wednesday.
A tear in US yields has helped to prop up the US dollar as the money markets to price out overall optimistic speculation over a Federal Reserve pivot. The yield on the US 10-year note was up a high of 3.78%. It has come under some pressure in the Tokyo session, however:
The yield is resisted but the M-formation is bullish. This in turn could put a floor in the downside for the greenback and weigh on the bird going forward:
DXY H1
The price of the index is extending the downside in Asia which may give rise to a bullish continuation on the kiwi:
NZD/USD H1
The bird is breaking towards the RBNZ highs on Thursday and a move above 0.5800 will open risk to the price imbalance between 0.5820 and 0.5835 on the way to 0.5850.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD corrects to near 0.6500 as hawkish Fed bets soar
The AUD/USD pair has dropped marginally below the psychological support of 0.6500 after facing barricades around the usual resistance of 0.6520, acting firmer for the past few trading sessions. Market mood has turned sour as North Korea launched a missile in early Tokyo.
EUR/USD extends recovery above 0.9900 as risk-off fades, US NFP in focus
The EUR/USD pair has crossed the immediate hurdle of 0.9900 confidently and is expected to establish above the same. The risk profile is getting cheerful now as S&P500 has rebounded firmly. Also, yields have cooled somehow as investors are shifting their focus toward the NFP data.
Gold aims to extend recovery above $1,720 as focus shifts to US NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) has turned sideways after sensing demand around the critical support of $1,700.00. The precious metal is aiming to cross the $1,720.00 hurdle and will find its next barricade around $1,730.00.
US House Committee turn to DoJ for CBDC development as SWIFT resolves cross-border transfer hurdle
In a letter, the House Financial Services Committee (FSC) asked the Department of Justice (DoJ) for their CBDC assessment. The House Committee analyzed whether the Federal Reserve has the authority to issue a CBDC without authorizing legislation.
Stock Market: False dawn or not
S&P 500 jubilation continued yesterday, and markets didn‘t really notice Fed‘s Williams throwing cold water on giving up the fight against inflation prematurely. The excessive moves in USD retreat well below 111.50 throughout yesterday.