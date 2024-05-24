NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls maintain momentum, eyes on bullish crossover

- The daily indicators remain in positive territory but somewhat flattened .
- The hourly charts reveal a temporary dip in the RSI and a MACD flattening, signaling a possible short-term consolidation.
- Pending bullish crossover between the 200 and 100-day SMA at 0.6040 could bolster the bullish momentum in future sessions.
During Friday's session, NZD/USD rose towards the 0.6125 level. The positive trajectory of the pair continues to convey a strong buyer influence in the market. However, echoes of consolidation may suggest a breather following the recent surge which pushed the pair above the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA).
Examining the daily chart of the NZD/ pair, it is apparent that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reveals a robust positive trend. After a close approach to overbought conditions at 69, the RSI receded to a still positive level of 63. In line with that, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints flat green bars which may suggest a flattening momentum.
NZD/USD daily chart
Transitioning to the hourly chart, there is a discernible decreasing trend in the RSI readings, with figures retreating from 64 to 57 throughout Friday’s session. The MACD histogram aligns with this pattern, with flat green bars that signal reduced upward momentum.
NZD/USD hourly chart
From a broader perspective, the position of NZD/USD suggests a strong bullish trend. Trading above the Simple Moving Averages (SMA) of 20, 100, and 200-day, the pair displays upward momentum both on short-term and long-term scales.
Incorporating both the daily and hourly RSI trends, along with MACD and SMA positioning, the conclusion is drawn that the NZD/USD may need some respite after its recent surge. Despite this, the market structure maintains its bullish tone.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6118
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.6099
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.603
|Daily SMA50
|0.6003
|Daily SMA100
|0.6071
|Daily SMA200
|0.6042
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6138
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6091
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6146
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5995
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6079
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5851
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6109
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6081
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6062
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6033
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6128
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6175
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
