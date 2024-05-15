NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls gather traction and brighten the outlook, indicators hit overbought conditions

  • The daily RSI of the NZD/USD signals it is approaching overbought, which often indicates future consolidation or potential reversal.
  • The same indicators in the hourly chart further strengthen this view, specifically, with the RSI crossing the 70 mark.
  • Buyers regained the 100 and 200-day SMAs, and this points to a bullish outlook.

In the Wednesday session, the NZD/USD pair rides a strong bullish wave, with a recent increase of 1.28%. The uptick made the pair jump above its 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), indicating that the outlook turned positive for the pair. However, as indicators approach overbought conditions, a consolidation may be incoming.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that NZD/USD is approaching overbought territory. The positive trend evident over the past few days, along with the recent surge, reveals that the strength is currently with buyers. However, this upward pressure may soon decrease, as the RSI nearing overbought conditions often signals future consolidation or potential reversal.

NZD/USD daily chart

The hourly chart shows that RSI readings exceeded 70, reinforcing indications of overbought conditions. The recent Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showing flat green bars indicates sustained but flat positive momentum.

NZD/USD hourly chart

In conclusion, the technical indicators for NZD/USD suggest strong buyer momentum. However, the RSI's proximity to overbought conditions hints at a potential easing of this upward pressure. This, coupled with the strong bullish trend indicated by the jumping above longer-term SMAs, presents a positive outlook but demands careful observation for potential corrections.

 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6118
Today Daily Change 0.0077
Today Daily Change % 1.27
Today daily open 0.6041
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5964
Daily SMA50 0.6009
Daily SMA100 0.6084
Daily SMA200 0.6038
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6044
Previous Daily Low 0.5995
Previous Weekly High 0.6041
Previous Weekly Low 0.598
Previous Monthly High 0.6079
Previous Monthly Low 0.5851
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6025
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6014
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6009
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5978
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.596
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6058
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6076
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6107

 

 

