NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls flex muscles to combat key hurdles below 0.6300

By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD grinds higher at weekly top, extends the previous day’s rebound.
  • Upbeat RSI, bullish MACD signals keep buyers hopeful.
  • Six-week-old descending resistance line, key DMAs challenge Kiwi pair buyers.
  • Downside break of three-week-long ascending support line can recall bears.

NZD/USD prints mild gains around 0.6260 during early Wednesday in Europe as bulls take a breather following the previous day’s run-up, the biggest in over a week. In doing so, the Kiwi pair fades upside momentum below the key resistances while defending a two-day run-up.

That said, the quote’s sustained U-turn from a three-week-old ascending support line joins bullish MACD signals to keep buyers. Adding strength to the upside hopes is the steady RSI (14).

However, the downward-sloping resistance line from mid-February, close to 0.6280 at the latest, restricts the immediate upside of the NZD/USD pair.

Following that, a convergence of the 50-DMA and 100-DMA challenges the Kiwi pair buyers around 0.6285-95.

It’s worth noting that the 0.6300 round figure acts as an extra filter towards the north, a break of which won’t hesitate to challenge the mid-February high surrounding 0.6390.

Meanwhile, pullback moves need validation from the aforementioned immediate support line, close to 0.6195 by the press time.

In a case where NZD/USD remains bearish past 0.6195, multiple lows marked since late November 2022, around 0.6090-80, may gain the market’s attention.

Overall, NZD/USD is likely to remain firmer but the upside momentum remains less convincing below 0.6300.

NZD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Limited upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6261
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 0.6252
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6201
Daily SMA50 0.629
Daily SMA100 0.6287
Daily SMA200 0.616
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6256
Previous Daily Low 0.6195
Previous Weekly High 0.6295
Previous Weekly Low 0.6167
Previous Monthly High 0.6538
Previous Monthly Low 0.6131
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6233
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6218
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6213
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6173
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6152
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6274
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6295
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6335

 

 

