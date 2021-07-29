NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls challenge resistance near 0.6950

- NZD/USD shrugs off the previous day’s decline and gains in Asian trading hours.
More upside envisioned if price decisively breaks 0.6950.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a neutral bias.
NZD/USD edges higher on Friday in the Asian session. The pair opened higher but retreated lower to touch the intraday lower level of 0.6940.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6952, up 0.17% for the day.
NZD/USD daily chart
Technically speaking, the NZD/USD pair has been moving inside a broader trading range of 0.6950 and 0.7100.
If NZD/USD sustained above 0.6960, it could find the first resistance near the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6980.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in an oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD could trigger more buying opportunities in the pair. The bulls would see the next upside target at 0.7000 key psychological mark.
NZD/USD bulls would test the 0.7050 horizontal resistance level.
Alternatively, if price moves lower, it will first locate the downside target at 0.6925 horizontal support level followed by the June 21 low at 0.6894.
A daily close below the mentioned level would drag the price outside the rectangle formation.
Next, the market participants would be encouraged to take over the low of November 16, 2020, at 0.6841.
NZD/USD additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6954
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6941
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6981
|Daily SMA50
|0.7076
|Daily SMA100
|0.7109
|Daily SMA200
|0.7091
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6971
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6902
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7004
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6881
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6944
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6905
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6836
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6974
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7007
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7043
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
