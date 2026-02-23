AUD/USD Price Forecast: Turns upside down after facing selling pressure above 0.7100

The AUD/USD pair gives back its early gains after facing selling pressure above 0.7100 and falls 0.23% to near 0.7065 during the late Asian trading session on Monday. The Aussie pair turns upside down as the Australian Dollar (AUD) underperforms across the board.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.26% -0.19% -0.37% -0.09% 0.16% -0.11% -0.30% EUR 0.26% 0.07% -0.15% 0.18% 0.42% 0.18% -0.04% GBP 0.19% -0.07% -0.19% 0.10% 0.35% 0.09% -0.11% JPY 0.37% 0.15% 0.19% 0.31% 0.56% 0.29% 0.10% CAD 0.09% -0.18% -0.10% -0.31% 0.25% -0.02% -0.23% AUD -0.16% -0.42% -0.35% -0.56% -0.25% -0.27% -0.46% NZD 0.11% -0.18% -0.09% -0.29% 0.02% 0.27% -0.20% CHF 0.30% 0.04% 0.11% -0.10% 0.23% 0.46% 0.20% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Though the US Dollar (USD) trades higher against the Australian Dollar, the former is underperforming its other peers amid renewed United States (US) trade policy uncertainty.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.3% lower to near 97.50.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court accused President Donald Trump of overstepping his authority by invoking rights under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to back wide-ranging tariffs, and invalidated additional import duties.

In response, US President Trump has announced 15% global tariffs to keep import duty pressures on trading partners intact.

AUD/USD technical analysis

AUD/USD trades in a limited range between 0.7045 and 0.7100 for over a week. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.7015 rises, and the price holds above it, supporting a short-term bullish bias.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has remained in the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating that momentum continues to favor Aussie bulls.

If momentum strengthens and RSI resumes its upside moves, bulls could extend the advance towards the February 12 high of 0.7147. A dip of RSI into the 40.00-60.00 range would caution of consolidation and a loss of near-term impetus.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)