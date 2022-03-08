NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls again cross 100-DMA with eyes on 0.6900

- NZD/USD regains upside momentum, picks up bids to reverse previous pullback from four-month high.
- RSI, MACD in better shapes to favor buyers in piercing the 200-DMA, horizontal area from November guards immediate upside.
- Two-week-old horizontal support challenges pullback moves before an ascending trend line from late January.
NZD/USD refreshes intraday high around 0.6850 as bulls return to the table during Tuesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Kiwi pair pierces the 100-DMA level following a pullback from the 15-week high the previous day.
It’s worth noting that the MACD and RSI conditions are better for the NZD/USD bulls to extend the latest break of the 100-DMA towards a horizontal area comprising multiple tops marked since late November 2021 around 0.6900.
However, the pair’s upside past 0.6900 depends on how it can conquer the 200-DMA level of 0.6930.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive until staying beyond a fortnight old horizontal support near 0.6810.
.Also acting as a downside filter is the 0.6800 threshold, the December 2021 low near 0.6700 and an upward sloping trend line from January 28, close to 0.6685.
Should the NZD/USD prices drop below 0.6685, bears won’t hesitate to challenge the yearly low surrounding 0.6530.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6847
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34%
|Today daily open
|0.6824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6722
|Daily SMA50
|0.6729
|Daily SMA100
|0.6841
|Daily SMA200
|0.6932
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6926
|Previous Daily Low
|0.682
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6873
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6861
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6886
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6751
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6682
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6962
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6999
