NZD/USD Price Analysis: Braces a corrective pullback towards 0.6800 on the double top formation

- Kiwi bulls have failed to record a fresh yearly high above 0.6926, have resulted in double top formation.
- A range shift in the RSI (14) to 40.00-60.00 indicates a consolidative activity further.
- Bulls are hopeful above 0.6923, which will send the asset towards 0.7000.
The NZD/USD pair is oscillating in a ted narrow range of 0.6866-0.6923 since Thursday after failing to print a fresh yearly high above 0.6926. The kiwi bulls have attracted some significant offers near 0.6923 on Monday, which signals a corrective pullback going forward. Moreover, the asset needs to wait a little more to resume rallying again.
On an hourly scale, NZD/USD has witnessed decent selling pressure after the successful test of March 7 high at 0.6923. Usually, a failure to print fresh highs signifies that investors have sensed it as an expensive bet and have gone for inventory distribution. The trendline placed from February 24 low at 0.6630, adjoining the March 15 low at 0.6729 will remain major support for the asset.
It is worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted in a range of 40.00-60.00 from a bullish range of 40.00-60.00, which signals either a consolidation or a downside move in coming trading sessions.
Should the asset drops below the minor trendline around 0.6866, which is placed from March 17’s average traded price at 0.6865, the asset will slip near March 10 low at 0.6811, followed by the broader trendline line placed from February 24 low of 0.6630 at 0.6785.
For the upside, bulls need to overstep March 7 high at 0.6923, which will drive the kiwi bulls higher to 23 November 2021 high at 0.6965. Breach of the latter will push the pair towards the psychological barricade at 0.7000.
NZD/USD hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6887
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.6908
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6796
|Daily SMA50
|0.6734
|Daily SMA100
|0.6811
|Daily SMA200
|0.6915
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6914
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6865
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6914
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6728
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6884
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6877
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6847
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6926
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6975
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD in a battle to retain the 0.7400 mark
The AUD/USD pair reached an intraday high of 0.7424, easing alongside Wall Street after Fed Chair Powell joined the 50 bps rate hike club. Powell noted that “inflation is much too high,” lifting odds for a large move in May.
XAU/USD pushes higher despite Powell hawkishness
Spot gold has advanced on Monday despite the US dollar and yields rising in wake of hawkish Powell commentary. XAU/USD is in the $1940 area and eyeing recent highs around $1950 as inflation and geopolitical concerns linger.
EUR/USD heading lower amid Ukraine invasion, Powell’s words
EUR/USD trades at around 1.1020 hit by continued tensions in Eastern Europe and hawkish comments from Fed officials, chief Powell included. RBA Governor Lowe coming up next.
XRP price swallows sellers as Ripple marches higher
XRP has been performing very well over the past week, specifically over the weekend. Despite Sunday’s price action nearly wiping out of all of Saturday’s gains, buyers have been very responsive to any dips in Ripple, giving new and existing short positions a cause for concern.
Russia wants to destroy the west, China wants to exploit it
the only reason China would want to support Russia has nothing to do with having the same or similar ideologies, but rather to get its hands on those assets.