NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 0.6985 support confluence on upbeat China inflation

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD reverses early Asia losses, consolidates the heaviest daily losses in two weeks.
  • China inflation figures crossed forecasts for July even as CPI YoY eased below prior readings.
  • Convergence of 100-SMA, three-week-old support line back the corrective bounce.
  • Bulls need a clear break of immediate resistance line for conviction.

NZD/USD picks up bids to 0.7013, up 0.06% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the kiwi pair reverses the initial losses, backed by China’s strong inflation figures.

China’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) MoM rose past +0.2% market consensus and -0.4% prior to +0.3% in July whereas the Producer Price Index (PPI) crossed 8.8% YoY forecast and prior level to 9.0%.

Read: China’s CPI beats estimates with 1.0% YoY in July, AUD/USD tests 0.7350

The strong inflation numbers from a key customer helped NZD/USD to bounce off a confluence of 100-SMA and a three-week-old support line. However, bearish MACD keeps the pair sellers hopeful.

Hence, the latest corrective pullback may aim for 0.7035 but a descending resistance line from Thursday, near 0.7055, could challenge the bulls.

Also acting as the upside hurdles are the last week’s top near 0.7090 and early July tops near 0.7105.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 0.6985 may take a break near 0.6920 before challenging the monthly low surrounding 0.6880.

Overall, NZD/USD remains in the bearish trajectory but intermediate bounces can’t be ruled out.

NZD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional impotant levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7009
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.7009
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6985
Daily SMA50 0.7044
Daily SMA100 0.7096
Daily SMA200 0.7103
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7063
Previous Daily Low 0.7001
Previous Weekly High 0.7089
Previous Weekly Low 0.6952
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7025
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7039
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6986
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6962
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6924
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7048
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7086
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.711

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bears battle four-month-old support near 1.1750

EUR/USD: Bears battle four-month-old support near 1.1750

EUR/USD takes offers around 1.1755, teasing the previous month’s low flashed on Friday, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The major currency pair dropped heavily the previous day after breaking a nine-month-long support line.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD refreshes weekly lows below 1.3850 on USD strength

GBP/USD refreshes weekly lows below 1.3850 on USD strength

GBP/USD follows the footprints of the previous week and edges lower in the early Asian trading session. US Dollar Index trades near 93.00 on upbeat economic data and Fed official’s hawkish views. The sterling struggles on the BOE hawkish shift, Brexit tension.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Bears battle four-month-old support near 1.1750

EUR/USD: Bears battle four-month-old support near 1.1750

EUR/USD takes offers around 1.1755, teasing the previous month’s low flashed on Friday, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The major currency pair dropped heavily the previous day after breaking a nine-month-long support line.

EUR/USD News

Dogecoin price poised to retrace after DOGE reaches crucial resistance

Dogecoin price poised to retrace after DOGE reaches crucial resistance

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next after it hit the forecasted target.

Read more

Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs shades

Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs shades

Hiring in the US has nearly doubled in the last two months in spite of fears of a resurgent pandemic and constraints from one of the tightest job markets in a generation. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures