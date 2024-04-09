NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears weaken as bullish momentum hints at possible recovery

- The daily chart reveals a shift in NZD/USD from a bearish to a bullish short-term outlook.
- Hourly chart indicators echo the bullish trend visible in the daily analysis.
- Buyers will need to claim dominance over key SMAs to make strides in the market.
The NZD/USD rose to around 0.6058, reflecting a 0.41% gain on Tuesday's session. Despite the pair experiencing a momentum shift from bearish to bullish, it is positioned beneath key Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), hinting at a possible extended downtrend.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose from negative territory and is now within the positive zone. This indicates a reversal from a bearish trend to a bullish short-term outlook. Further strengthening that, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram prints rising green bars for the first time since mid-March, signaling a potential upward momentum.
NZD/USD daily chart
Turning to the hourly chart, the RSI is on the rise, mirroring the trend found on the daily chart. The MACD histogram on the hourly scale is relatively flat but displays red bars, indicating a mild negative momentum, probably hinting that the bulls are taking profits after the RSI hit overbought conditions earlier in the session.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Regarding the overall trend, the NZD/USD has demonstrated a significant jump above its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), suggesting a bullish shift in the short-term outlook. This development indicates that the pair has found some near-term buying strength. However, it continues to be positioned below both the 100 and 200-day SMA, implying a long-term bearish stance. Further to this, the pair was recently rejected by its 100-day SMA at 0.6138, suggesting a reinforced resistance at this level. A sustained move above this level would be required to alter the overall bearish bias.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6059
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|0.6032
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6036
|Daily SMA50
|0.6091
|Daily SMA100
|0.6138
|Daily SMA200
|0.6068
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.604
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6047
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5939
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6218
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5956
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6025
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6015
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6008
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5984
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5968
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6048
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6064
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6088
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
