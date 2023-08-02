NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears look to seize control, ascending trend-line breakdown in play

- NZD/USD turns lower for the second straight day and drops to a nearly one-month low.
- The mixed domestic jobs data and a softer risk tone undermine the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
- Break below an ascending trend-line support favours bears amid renewed USD buying.
The NZD/USD pair attracts fresh sellers following an Asian session uptick to the 0.6175 region and drifts into negative territory for the second successive day on Wednesday. Spot prices drop to over a one-month low in the last hour and currently trade just above the 0.6100 round-figure mark, down 0.75% for the day.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) weakens in reaction to the mixed domestic employment details, which showed that the jobless rate climbed to 3.6% during the second quarter and offset a larger-than-anticipated rise in the number of employed people. Adding to this, the Labour Cost Index also falls short of market expectations and pushes back against bets for further rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).
Apart from this, a softer risk tone assists the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) to reverse its modest intraday losses and turns out to be another factor driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Kiwi. Despite the fact that Fitch downgraded the US government's credit rating to AA+ from AAA, rising bets for one more 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) act as a tailwind for the Greenback and further weigh on the NZD/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, spot prices have now slipped below support marked by an upward sloping trend-line extending from the YTD low touched on May 31. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have again started gaining negative traction and support prospects for an extension of a nearly three-week-old downtrend. That said, bearish traders might still wait for a break below the 0.6100 mark before placing fresh bets.
The NZD/USD pair might then accelerate the fall towards testing the next relevant support near the 0.6065-0.6055 region before eventually dropping to the 0.6000 psychological mark. This is closely followed by the YTD low, around the 0.5985 region, which if broken decisively will set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
On the flip side, the immediate hurdle is pegged near the 0.6150 region ahead of the daily swing high, around the 0.6165-0.6170 area. Any subsequent move up is likely to attract fresh sellers near the 0.6200 round-figure mark and remain capped near a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 0.6225 zone. A sustained strength beyond might shift the bias in favour of bulls and trigger a short-covering rally.
NZD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6121
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|0.615
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.623
|Daily SMA50
|0.6164
|Daily SMA100
|0.6197
|Daily SMA200
|0.6224
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6219
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6131
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6274
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.612
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6165
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6186
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6114
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6078
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6026
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6202
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6291
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
