NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish forces persist, bulls challenged the 20-day SMA

- The daily RSI reveals potential minor correction, indicating latent buying momentum.
- The hourly indicators show fluctuating momentum, indicating a possible pause in the bearish impulse.
- For bulls to make ground, they would need to assert above the 20-day SMAs.
The NZD/USD rose to 0.5937 on Wednesday’s session, presenting subtle gains. Long-term bearish forces maintain overall control of the pair's course. However, there are signals that the bulls may be waking up and as sellers lose traction, it might be the buyer's turn now.
The daily chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) languishes in negative territory. However, an uptick suggests a potential minor correction following many days of depressed readings. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) reveals a fresh green bar, signaling that positive momentum is starting to build, albeit the prevailing trend remains bearish.
NZD/USD daily chart
Zooming in, the hourly RSI readings display more fluctuations, swinging between the 40 and 55 marks within Wednesday's timeframe. Furthermore, the hourly MACD shows decreasing red bars, indicating a decline in the pair's downward momentum on this shorter-term chart.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Taking a broader view, the NZD/USD has stayed below its 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). This positioning below the SMAs reveals a bearish trend prevailing in short- and long-term frames. Wednesday's rejection of buyers at 0.5960, at the 20-day SMA, reinforces the dominance of sellers in the market and suggests that the downward trend may continue. This situation implies that the current buying momentum isn’t strong enough to be considered a bullish signal. However, the tables would change if the buyers manage to conquer that level in the next sessions.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5936
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.5933
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5965
|Daily SMA50
|0.6055
|Daily SMA100
|0.6119
|Daily SMA200
|0.6051
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5949
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5902
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5954
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5851
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6218
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5956
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5931
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.592
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5907
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5881
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.586
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5954
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5975
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6001
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
