NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi under bearish pressure near 2020 lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • NZD/USD is under bearish pressure near the 2020 lows.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6594 support on a daily closing basis. 
 
 

NZD/USD daily chart

 
NZD/USD is easing down from the December highs while nearing the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). The market is equally consolidating in a bull flag near the 0.6594 support. However, if the bears launch an attack the bull flag could fail and lead to a move down towards the 0.6566/52 price zone. Further down lie the 0.6525 level. Resistance is seen near 0.6614 and 0.6642 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
 

Additional key levels 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6596
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6596
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6652
Daily SMA50 0.6568
Daily SMA100 0.6457
Daily SMA200 0.6513
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6611
Previous Daily Low 0.6581
Previous Weekly High 0.6666
Previous Weekly Low 0.6584
Previous Monthly High 0.6756
Previous Monthly Low 0.6424
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6592
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6581
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6566
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6551
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6611
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6626
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6641

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

