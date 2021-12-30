NZD/USD Price Analysis: Approaches three-week-old resistance near 0.6850

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD extends the previous day’s upside momentum, refreshes intraday high.
  • Bullish MACD signals, successful trading above 21-DMA keep buyers hopeful.
  • Three-month-old horizontal area, 50-DMA add to the upside filters.

NZD/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high near 0.6845, up 0.20% on a day during Thursday’s Asian session.

The kiwi pair jumped the most in over a week the previous day while bouncing off 21-DMA. Additionally, bullish MACD signals and firmer RSI to keep NZD/USD buyers hopeful to revisit a three-week-old resistance line near 0.6850.

However, the kiwi pair’s further advances past 0.6850 will be challenged by a horizontal line near 0.6860 comprising September low and tops marked during late November.

In a case where the quote crosses the 0.6860 hurdle, the 0.6900 round figure and the 50-DMA level surrounding 0.6940 will lure the bulls.

Alternatively, a clear downside break of the 21-DMA level of 0.6788 will have multiple supports around 0.6735, portrayed by a short-term horizontal line, a break of which will direct NZD/USD bears towards the yearly low of 0.6701.

NZD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.684
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.18%
Today daily open 0.6828
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6786
Daily SMA50 0.6939
Daily SMA100 0.6976
Daily SMA200 0.7035
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6843
Previous Daily Low 0.6788
Previous Weekly High 0.6891
Previous Weekly Low 0.6702
Previous Monthly High 0.7199
Previous Monthly Low 0.6773
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6822
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6809
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6796
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6765
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6741
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6851
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6875
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6906

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

