NZD/USD Price Analysis: 50-day SMA offers immediate support

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD shows signs of sellers’ exhaustion after Wednesday’s Doji.
  • Buyers will wait for entry unless crossing 21-day SMA.
  • A multi-month-old rising trend line adds to the support.

NZD/USD registers the least momentum among majors while taking rounds to 0.6595 during early Thursday. The pair almost posted the Doji candle, if we consider a two-pip move as an exception, on Wednesday, which in turn favors pullback of the previous three days’ decline.

However, the pair needs to cross 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s October-December 2019 upside, at 0.6626, as well as 21-day SMA level of 0.6650 to recall the buyers.

In doing so, 0.6682, 0.6700 and 0.6720 can offer intermediate halts during the quote’s run-up to the December 2019 top near 0.6755.

Alternatively, a 50-day SMA level of 0.6572 and an ascending trend line from October-start, at 0.6534, will be short-term key supports to watch.

If at all the quote provides a daily closing below 0.6534, December 11 bottom near 0.6522 and 50% Fibonacci retracement around 0.6480 could lure the bears.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6597
Today Daily Change 1 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 0.6596
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6652
Daily SMA50 0.6568
Daily SMA100 0.6457
Daily SMA200 0.6513
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6611
Previous Daily Low 0.6581
Previous Weekly High 0.6666
Previous Weekly Low 0.6584
Previous Monthly High 0.6756
Previous Monthly Low 0.6424
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6592
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6581
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6566
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6551
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6611
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6626
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6641

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

