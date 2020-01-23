NZD/USD Price Analysis: 50-day SMA offers immediate support

- NZD/USD shows signs of sellers’ exhaustion after Wednesday’s Doji.
- Buyers will wait for entry unless crossing 21-day SMA.
- A multi-month-old rising trend line adds to the support.
NZD/USD registers the least momentum among majors while taking rounds to 0.6595 during early Thursday. The pair almost posted the Doji candle, if we consider a two-pip move as an exception, on Wednesday, which in turn favors pullback of the previous three days’ decline.
However, the pair needs to cross 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s October-December 2019 upside, at 0.6626, as well as 21-day SMA level of 0.6650 to recall the buyers.
In doing so, 0.6682, 0.6700 and 0.6720 can offer intermediate halts during the quote’s run-up to the December 2019 top near 0.6755.
Alternatively, a 50-day SMA level of 0.6572 and an ascending trend line from October-start, at 0.6534, will be short-term key supports to watch.
If at all the quote provides a daily closing below 0.6534, December 11 bottom near 0.6522 and 50% Fibonacci retracement around 0.6480 could lure the bears.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6597
|Today Daily Change
|1 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.6596
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6652
|Daily SMA50
|0.6568
|Daily SMA100
|0.6457
|Daily SMA200
|0.6513
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6611
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6581
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6666
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6584
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6424
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6592
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6581
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6566
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6551
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6641
