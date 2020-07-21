NZD/USD Price Analysis: 0.66 is the level to beat for the bulls

NZD/USD's daily chart shows a bearish RSI divergence.

A move above 0.66 would invalidate the negative divergence.

NZD/USD has faced rejections in the 0.66 neighborhood multiple times over the last seven weeks, meaning the rally from the March low of 0.55 has stalled.

As such, a break above 0.66 is needed to revive the bullish trend. That would also invalidate a bearish divergence (lower high) of the 14-day relative strength index. Chart analysts consider a failed bearish divergence as a powerful bullish signal.

Hence, a breakout above 0.66 could fuel a quick rally to the Dec. 31, 2019 high of 0.6756.

Alternatively, a move below 0.6503 (the low of July 14's long-tailed candle) would validate the bearish divergence of the RSI and may yield a deeper drop to 0.6383 (June 22 low).

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels