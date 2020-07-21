NZD/USD Price Analysis: 0.66 is the level to beat for the bulls

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD's daily chart shows a bearish RSI divergence. 
  •  A move above 0.66 would invalidate the negative divergence. 

NZD/USD has faced rejections in the 0.66 neighborhood multiple times over the last seven weeks, meaning the rally from the March low of 0.55 has stalled. 

As such, a break above 0.66 is needed to revive the bullish trend. That would also invalidate a bearish divergence (lower high) of the 14-day relative strength index. Chart analysts consider a failed bearish divergence as a powerful bullish signal. 

Hence, a breakout above 0.66 could fuel a quick rally to the Dec. 31, 2019 high of 0.6756. 

Alternatively, a move below 0.6503 (the low of July 14's long-tailed candle) would validate the bearish divergence of the RSI and may yield a deeper drop to 0.6383 (June 22 low). 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6575
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6577
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6514
Daily SMA50 0.6378
Daily SMA100 0.6204
Daily SMA200 0.6344
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6578
Previous Daily Low 0.6538
Previous Weekly High 0.6594
Previous Weekly Low 0.6502
Previous Monthly High 0.6585
Previous Monthly Low 0.6186
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6563
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6553
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6551
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6524
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6511
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6591
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6604
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6631

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

