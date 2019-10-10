NZD/USD: Potential to extend to the 0.6400 area – Westpac

According to Imre Speizer, analyst at Westpac, the early Oct rise in NZD/USD from 0.6204 to 0.6337 has the potential to extend to the 0.6400 area over the next week.
Key Quotes
“Speculators appear to be extremely short the NZD, according to CFTC futures data (chart across), providing one source of support. However good US-China trade news is probably required to give the NZD a meaningful lift near term.”
“Next week’s CPI data will need to be quite weak to surprise the RBNZ which has forecast a fall in the annual pace from 1.7% to 1.3%.”
“Multi-month, though, we remain bearish, targeting 0.6130 which was the 2015 low. We expect the NZD to be weighed down by slowing economic growth which is likely to persist until year-end. At the same time, we expect the USD to benefit from trade wars and global risks.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.10 after US inflation, amid trade concerns
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.10 as US-Sino news provide contradictory headlines ahead of high-level talks. US Core CPI met expectations with 2.4% YoY. The ECB minutes showed opposition to QE.
GBP/USD holds onto gains as Johnson meets Varadkar for critical talks
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.225. UK PM Johnson and his Irish counterpart Varadkar are meeting in an attempt to salvage a Brexit deal. UK GDP disappointed with a drop of 0.1% in August.
USD/JPY treads water below 107.50 ahead of US data, trade talks
USD/JPY erases gains, trades neutral amid broad USD weakness and trade optimism. Markets turn cautious ahead of the US CPI data and US-China trade talks.
Gold clings to small gains above $1,500 as focus remains on US-China trade talks
After climbing to its highest level in six days at $1,517 on Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair failed to build on its gains and is now moving sideways.
Altcoin season? Some Altcoins will never see the Moon
The Swiss financial industry is at the forefront of the Blockchain revolution. The top 10 altcoins by capitalization are on the hunt for King Bitcoin. Bitwise announces that it will continue pursuing its ETF project despite the SEC’s rejection.