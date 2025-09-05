NZD/USD pares losses and approaches 0.5900 ahead of the US NFP release

- New Zealand Dollar appreciates 0.5% to 0.5875 but remains on track for a moderate weekly loss.
- The US Dollar loses ground across the board as bets of Fed cuts rise ahead of the US NFP release.
- Hopes of further RBNZ monetary easing are keeping Kiwi rallies limited.
The New Zealand Dollar reverses previous losses on Friday, buoyed by a mild appetite for risk and the US Dollar’s weakness as investors take positions for a soft US Nonfarm Payrolls report that would consolidate hopes of Fed interest rate cuts.
The NZD/USD pair is trading at the 0.5875 area ahead of Friday’s US session opening, after bouncing from 0.5835 on Thursday. The broader trend, however, remains neutral, with the pair trading sideways within a 100-pip range below 0.5930.
Weak US data has boosted Fed cuts' hopes
A string of weaker-than-expected employment releases seen earlier this week has underscored the image of a softening labour market, increasing pressure for the Fed to focus on job creation, as inflation pressures remain at moderate levels.
Most Fed policymakers have supported that view to a greater or lesser extent, in some cases calling for immediate rate cuts to support economic growth. The market has reacted, ramping up bets for Fed easing in September, practically fully priced ahead of the NFP release, which has weighed on the US Dollar as of late.
The New Zealand Dollar drew some support from positive service data from China, New Zealand’s major trade partners, but upside attempts have remained limited, as investors price in further RBNZ easing for the coming months. New Zealand’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a three-year low of 3% in late August and hinted at further cuts, citing economic headwinds.
Employment FAQs
Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs toward 1.1700 ahead of US employment data
EUR/USD gains traction and advances toward 1.1700 in the European session on Friday. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the highly-anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls data, which could significantly influence the US Dollar's valuation.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3450 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3450 after the data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose more than expected in July. In the second half of the day, the August employment report from the US could ramp up market volatility.
Gold stabilizes near $3,550 as focus shifts to NFP
Gold holds steady at around $3,550 after snapping a seven-day winning streak on Thursday. XAU/USD remains within a touching distance of the record-high it set earlier in the week as investors move to the sidelines ahead of the key jobs data from the US.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate as traders eye key macro data
Bitcoin price trades in green above $111,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 3% so far this week. Ethereum price consolidates between key levels, while Ripple finds support around its critical level. The top three cryptocurrencies are consolidating as traders adopt a cautious stance ahead of key US macroeconomic data.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.