NZD/USD pares early losses, trades around 0.6570

- NZD/USD staged a rebound after dropping below 0.6550.
- US Dollar Index struggles to push higher following Thursday's jump.
- Producer Price Index (PPI) will be featured in US economic docket.
The sour market mood, as reflected by the poor performance of major Asian equity indexes, weighed on the risk-sensitive NZD on Friday and dragged the NZD/USD pair to a daily low of 0.6545. Nevertheless, the pair staged a technical rebound amid subdued market action and was last seen posting small daily gains at 0.6573.
Risk perception continues to impact NZD's valuation
Earlier in the day, the data published by Statistics New Zealand showed that Electronic Card Retail Sales in June increased by 16.3% on a monthly basis. With this reading, the annual change recovered to 8% from -6%. However, the NZD failed to capitalize on the upbeat data as the market mood remained sour amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases crippling the global economic recovery.
On the other hand, the greenback gathered strength against its rivals on Thursday with the US Dollar Index (DXY) gaining 0.3% on the day. Although the DXY extended its rebound and tested 97.00 earlier in the day, it reversed its direction during the European trading hours and helped the pair erase its daily losses.
At the moment, the DXY is down 0.08% on a daily basis at 96.70. Later in the day, the Producer Price Index data from the US will be featured in the US economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6574
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.657
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6477
|Daily SMA50
|0.631
|Daily SMA100
|0.6187
|Daily SMA200
|0.6335
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6601
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6551
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6539
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6585
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.657
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6547
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6524
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6597
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6624
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6647
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces after upbeat COVID-19 cure news
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, rebounding from the lows. Gilead reported that its drug Remdesevir substantially reduces mortality among COVID-19 patients. The news boosted stocks and weighed on the dollar. US coronavirus statistics are due out.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.26 as the market mood improves
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the market mood improves and the safe-haven dollar retreats. Investors are shrugging off Brexit concerns and focusing on hopes to cure coronavirus. US COVID-19 statistics are due out.
XAU/USD consolidates daily gains above $1,800
After advancing to its highest level since September of 2011 at $1,818 on Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair staged a correction and briefly dropped below $1,800 on Thursday.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market
Bitcoin tried to regain market share and activated sales in the Altcoin segment. BTC/USD, ETH/USD and XRP/USD are looking for supports and a rebound to push them to new elative highs. The current compression on the XRP/USD chart could trigger an exploding movement.
WTI drops to fresh weekly lows below $39 amid virus risks, IEA forecast
WTI (August futures on Nymex) extends the steep declines seen on Thursday to drops over 1.50% in the European session this Friday. The oil bears breach the 39 level to hit the lowest levels in eight days at 38.76.