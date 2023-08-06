NZD/USD oscillates in a narrow range below the 0.6100 mark, US inflation eyed

- NZD/USD consolidates in a narrow trading band through the early Asian session on Monday.
- The US wage inflation and employment data showed mixed results on Friday.
- The Federal Reserve (Fed) is likely to maintain tightening monetary policy far beyond 2024.
- The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July will be the key event to watch this week.
The NZD/USD pair oscillates in a narrow range below the 0.6100 mark during the early Asian session on Monday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of USD against six other major currencies, faces some follow-through selling and currently trades near 102.05.
The US Dollar fell following the mixed employment data on Friday. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday that the Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 187,000 in July, weaker than the market expectation of 200,000. The June figures were revised lower to 185,000, the lowest reading since December 2020.
Additionally, the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from 3.6%, while annual wage inflation, as measured by changes in Average Hourly Earnings, came in at 4.4%, higher than the market estimation of 4.2%. Finally, the Labour Force Participation remained unchanged at 62.6%.
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic told Bloomberg on Friday that the central bank is likely to maintain tightening monetary policy far beyond 2024. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of a 25 basis point (bps) hike in September remains steady, but the odds of a hike in November have increased slightly to approximately 30%.
On the Kiwi front, no top-tier economic data was released on Friday. However, Statistics New Zealand reported on Wednesday that the New Zealand Unemployment Rate for Q2 came in at 3.6%, above the consensus of 3.5% and 3.4% prior. Employment Change QoQ rose 1.0%, better than expected at 0.5% and 0.8% previously.
Looking ahead, market participants will watch the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July, which is due on Thursday. Market expectations anticipate a 0.2% monthly increase. Also, the US Produce Price Index (PPI) will be released on Friday. The inflation data could significantly impact the US Dollar's dynamic and give the NZD/USD pair a clear direction.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6095
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.6084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6215
|Daily SMA50
|0.6165
|Daily SMA100
|0.6193
|Daily SMA200
|0.6228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6133
|Previous Daily Low
|0.607
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.606
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6109
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6094
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6058
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6033
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5995
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6122
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6159
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6185
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
