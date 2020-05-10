NZD/USD on the front-foot leading into the RBNZ

- NZd has been a strong performer ahead of the RBNZ, however, it is vulnerable to a souring of risk appetite.
- RBNZ to signal a doubling of its QE program.
NZD/USD will be a focus this week as it homes in on the 0.62 handle ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate decision on Wednesday and the Budget on Thursday.
The pair has continued within its northerly trajectory and it could find support during this week's RBNZ should the central bank confirm its commitment to holding rates steady for at least 12 months. The forward guidance will be crucial. "It could easily go higher – all it would take would be the maintenance of the RBNZ’s “OCR on hold for at least 12 months” guidance. But even if that were to happen, there is more easing coming, a strong TWI is not what we need right now, and the Kiwi is vulnerable to a souring of risk appetite," analysts at ANZ argued.
We expect the RBNZ to signal a doubling of its QE program and unveil a fairly grim set of economic forecasts," analysts at ANZ Bank said. "The Budget will be a much more complicated affair. We anticipate that net government debt will eventually hit 40-50% of GDP, though a relatively optimistic set of growth forecasts would dampen the forecast ratios. See our preview here. Note that at this stage there is no lock-up planned for economists so our analysis will be released later than in previous years."
US unemployment highest rates since the Great Depression
Meanwhile, the US dollar may struggle in a negative environment since Friday's report showing how an eye-watering 20.5 million US workers lost their jobs in April. The unemployment rate has now tripled to 14.7%, the highest rates since the Great Depression.
May is likely to add more job losses regardless of the path of the virus, on top of an April that saw a decade’s worth of job-creation given up. Lower-wage labour in hospitality and retail bore the brunt. The US labour market is very flexible, for good and ill, shedding and adding jobs at a bewildering pace,
the analysts at ANZ explained.
NZD/USD levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6136
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6046
|Daily SMA50
|0.6034
|Daily SMA100
|0.6282
|Daily SMA200
|0.6342
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6148
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6084
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5994
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5843
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6124
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6097
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6058
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6033
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6161
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6187
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6225
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges weekly highs near 0.6560
Despite simmering Australia-China trade tensions, AUD/USD stands tall and refreshes weekly tops above 0.6550, opening doors for a test of 0.6600. The spot cheers a better market mood and fresh US dollar selling.
USD/JPY fades a spike above 107.00 as USD bounce fizzles
USD/JPY fades the uptick above 107.00, as the US dollar bounce falters across the board amid a risk-on market profile, The downside, however, appears cushioned on the back of higher Treasury yields, S&P 500 futures and Asian stocks.
FX Weekly: Selective dollar selling maintains appeal, gold uptrend remains firm
With many countries in the West attempting to reopen their economies, attention has turned to whether new infection rates will remain low as mobility picks up.
WTI slips below $24.00, stays inside short-term triangle
While stepping back from the two-day-old falling trend line, WTI June Futures on NYMEX down near 3.30% on a day, during Monday’s Asian session. A short-term symmetrical triangle limits immediate moves.
Gold: Mildly positive above $1,700 as US-China tension renews
Following the recent uptick, Gold prices take the bids near $1,710, up around 0.50% on a day, during the Asian session on Monday. The fresh fears of the US-China trade war are again helping the safe-haven while the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates offer a little clear direction.