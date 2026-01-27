The NZD/USD pair extends the overnight pullback from the 0.6000 psychological mark, or a four-month high, and drifts lower during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, for now, seem to have snapped a seven-day winning streak and currently trade just above mid-0.5900s, down nearly 0.25% for the day.

In the absence of a fresh fundamental catalyst, bulls opt to take some profits off the table following a strong rally of over 250 pips since early last week amid some repositioning ahead of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting starting today. The downside, however, seems limited as traders might opt to wait for more cues about the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path. which will drive demand for the US Dollar (USD) in the near term and provide some meaningful impetus to the NZD/USD pair.

Heading into the key central bank event risk, bets that the US central bank would lower borrowing costs two more times this year, and the so-called 'Sell America' trade keep the USD bulls on the defensive. Moreover, the underlying bullish sentiment fails to assist the buck to register any meaningful recovery from its lowest level since September 2025, touched the previous day, and could act as a tailwind for the risk-sensitive Kiwi. This, in turn, warrants some caution for the NZD/USD bears.

Meanwhile, Statistics New Zealand reported last week that the annual consumer inflation accelerated in the fourth quarter to 3.1%, above the central bank's target range. The hot inflation data reaffirmed expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) could raise interest rates later this year. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to dovish Fed bets and makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the NZD/USD pair has topped out.